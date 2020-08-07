After an eventful offseason, Jonathan Alexander is taking this year off. A rising senior defensive back for Kansas State, Alexander announced Friday that he was opting out of the 2020 season.
Alexander shared the news on his personal Twitter account.
"After talking to my coaches and family ... it is with much prayer, thought and consideration that I have decided to step away from football for a season," Alexander wrote. "I believe that I must be physically, mentally and spiritually healthy before returning to the game I once loved. Having already tested positive for COVID-19 once and having to isolate was one of THE hardest things I've ever had to endure both mentally and emotionally, and I know I'm not ready to risk my last season of football knowing I can not only put others at risk, but also put myself at risk to miss ANY opportunities to put myself in a better position in the future.
"I will use the time away to focus on all aspects of my mental and physical health and being the biggest Kansas State football fan. I know that when I have confidence that my health and safety are secure that I will be better for me and my team."
Alexander followed up later, announcing that he will use a redshirt to protect his final season of eligibility.
In its most recent testing update July 13, K-State Athletics announced 29 student-athletes test positive for the coronavirus. Alexander is the only one publicly known, as he revealed on Twitter that same day that he was one of the active cases.
Prior to revealing his positive test, Alexander already had made headlines in June, as he was one of K-State's most vocal players in the wake of a controversial tweet sent out by a fellow student, which mocked the death of George Floyd. That tweet led to immediate condemnation from numerous K-State student-athletes, with the football team temporarily going on strike and vowing not to "play, practice or meet" until high-ranking university officials and athletics department employees promised to repeatedly — and loudly — denounce racism in all forms.
