The Kansas State football team is, in essence, on strike.
In a letter shared on Twitter by nearly every member of the team Saturday, players vowed not to participate in any football-related activities until the university alters its policy on racist speech and actions.
The letter comes in the wake of a mocking post on Twitter written Thursday by Jaden McNeil, a K-State student.
“Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!” McNeil wrote in the tweet.
K-State officials responded with statements condemning racist speech and supporting Black student athletes. But on Saturday, K-State football players said they're checking out unless the university institutes a new policy to dismiss students for "racist, threatening or disrespectful actions."
"To our family at K-State," the letter began. "Due to the recent disparaging, insensitive and unsettling comments made by a fellow student, we as a football team, after consultation with students from campus organizations as well as students from the general student body, feel it it best for us to stand with the students.
"We are demanding that Kansas State University put a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students.
"We have resolved that we cannot play, practice or meet until these demands are heard and actions taken. We love Kansas State, but we must stand together and protect all students moving forward."
University officials so far have not commented.
This story will be updated.