In this file photo from November 2019, Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) walks off the field after losing to West Virginia 24-20. Thompson suffered an injury in the first quarter of Saturday's game versus Southern Illinois.
In the first quarter of Saturday's game versus Southern Illinois, Thompson, Kansas State's "super senior" quarterback, suffered a non-contact injury on a run by Deuce Vaughn. Thompson planted his foot wrong and then crumpled to the ground. Head coach Chris Klieman ran out to check on Thompson; Klieman was visibly upset, as Thompson's pain was evident — the sixth-year signal-caller grabbed the front of his helmet as the team's medical staff tried to assess the extent of the injury.
Will Howard, who started the final seven games of the 2020 campaign after Thompson suffered a season-ending injury versus Texas Tech, immediately entered Saturday's game at quarterback.
Three plays after Thompson departed, Howard powered into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown. After a successful point after, the Wildcats extended their lead to 14-0 at the 6:02 mark of the first quarter.
At the time of his exit, Thompson was 3-of-4 passing for 96 yards and an interception.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.