The coronavirus has started to take its toll on Kansas State Athletics.
Less than a day after the athletics department announced two student-athletes had tested posted for COVID-19, The Mercury learned Wednesday morning that four more had contracted the virus.
Vivienne Uccello, public information officer for the Manhattan city government, told The Mercury that of 10 new cases in Riley County since Monday, six were K-State football players. She said all contracted the coronavirus in other states and brought it back to Manhattan with them.
Football players were asked to return to campus June 1 and immediately go into a week of quarantine. The Wildcats started voluntary summer workouts Monday.
It is not yet known if the four new cases had been in contact with the two positive tests K-State Athletics announced Tuesday. K-State did not mention that Tuesday's two student-athletes were football players, but they are the only athletes permitted to be in town until July 1, when other fall sport athletes can return.
— Mercury reporter Hailey Dixon contributed to this report.