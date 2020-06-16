Kansas State's athletics department is dealing with the reality of the coronavirus far earlier than it would like.
One day after the football began voluntary summer workouts — Big 12 teams were allowed to start summer activities Monday — the athletics department announced Tuesday that two student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests.
“We will always keep our focus on the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “A small number of positive tests was something that we were anticipating based on what we are seeing from across college football, and our medical staff and coaching staffs are well prepared for the next steps. While we know this is a very fluid situation, we have a great plan in place and all of our student-athletes have done their part in following the correct procedures to return to campus.”
The announcement did not specifically mention that football players were the two student-athletes in question, but a report from GoPowercat.com Tuesday stated that was the case. In addition, football players are the only student-athletes permitted on campus until next month; other fall sport athletes in the Big 12 can return July 1, while men's and women's basketball players can begin workouts July 6.
The positive tests are corroborated by the latest update from the Riley County Health Department: There have been six new cases in the county since Friday. Two of those positives (a 21- and 22-year-old) are in the age range of K-State student-athletes.
After a positive test, each student-athlete is medically managed according to the most up-to-date local, state, national, and CDC guidelines, which begins with self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer. These guidelines also would include quarantine for any individuals known to have been in contact with someone who tested positive.
K-State has had 120 student-athletes return to campus and undergo testing through Tuesday afternoon.
Student-athletes have been required to follow the department’s return-to-campus policy, which includes a seven-day stay-at-home recommendation and quarantine upon arrival in Manhattan and prior to testing. Under this protocol, student-athletes are not permitted inside any athletics department facilities, nor can they participate in any voluntary or required team activities until they have received a negative test result.
The athletics department will continue administering PCR and antibody testing of student-athletes as they make their way back to Manhattan. Results of the tests will be released upon completion.
This story will be updated.