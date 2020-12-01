Fans will have a chance to start attending games at Bramlage Coliseum starting later this week — albeit a limited number.
The Kansas State athletics department announced Tuesday morning that in consultation with university leaders and Riley County health officials, Bramlage will open to approximately 15% capacity for men’s and women’s basketball games. The coliseum has a listed capacity of 12,528; 15% would mean approximately 1,880 fans will be able to attend.
Previously, K-State had not permitted fans to attend men's or women's home games during the month of November.
The first game the alteration affects is Thursday, when the women's team hosts No. 11 Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. The men's team welcomes UNLV to town for a 7 p.m. tipoff Saturday.
The capacity restriction will enable all season ticket holders for men’s and women’s basketball to attend the remaining home games on both teams' schedules. No single-game tickets will be available for men’s games, while a limited number of individual-game tickets will go on sale for women’s games two days in advance of each game.
The 15% restriction only affects indoor events at Bramlage.
Saturday’s home football game with Texas still will allow 25% capacity at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Athletics said it "will continue to work closely with the Riley County Health Department in monitoring COVID-related cases" in the community.