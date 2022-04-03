Kansas State men’s basketball’s roster continues to shrink after the exit of three more Wildcat players.
On Monday, junior center Kaosi Ezeagu, sophomore center Davion Bradford and freshman guard Maximus Edwards entered the transfer portal.
They are the seventh, eighth and ninth players to enter the portal since head coach Jerome Tang was hired on March 21.
Ezeagu came to K-State before the 2020-21 season as a transfer from UTEP.
As a junior, Ezeagu played in 25 games and started 12, averaging 4.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
Ezeagu, a Brampton, Ontario native, scored a career-high 15 points versus North Dakota on Nov. 28 and grabbed a career-high nine rebounds versus Nebraska on Dec. 19.
“First and foremost, I want to thank God for the opportunity to play basketball here at (K-State),” Ezeagu said in a post on social media. “(This is) definitely a chapter of my life that I will never forget. I also would like to thank everyone that embraced me in Kansas on-and-off the basketball court. With that being said, I have decided to do what is best for me at this time and I will be entering the transfer portal.”
Bradford is coming off a sophomore slump of a season where he never managed to recapture the spark he showed as a freshman due to illness early in the year that he never fully recovered from.
The St. Louis native averaged 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds as a freshman and had a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Bradford played in 29 games as a freshman, starting 25 of them. That dropped to just 12 starts as a sophomore.
All aspects of Bradford’s production decreased last season as the sophomore put up just 3.3 points per game and just 1.9 rebounds while never breaking double-figures in either points or rebounds in any game during the 2021-22 season.
Bradford has not made a public statement about the transfer as of press time.
Edwards, a native of Stratford, Conn., redshirted his freshman season after an injury suffered in high school, a fractured tibia, resurfaced and kept him off the court for the duration of the 2021-22 season.
He announced the departure on social media Monday.
“After much thought and consideration, I have decided it is best to enter the transfer portal with (four) years of eligibility left,” Edwards wrote in a statement on social media. “Although I wasn’t able to play due to an injury, I will never forget my time here at K-State. I would like to thank Coach Weber, Coach Shane, my former teammates, as well as the rest of the coaching staff, the trainers, the academic support staff and all of the fans at K-State! Wishing nothing but the best for K-State University. EMAW”
Currently, the only players left on the roster include junior Markquis Nowell, sophomore Ismael Massoud, sophomore Trey Harris, sophomore Jordan Brooks and freshman Logan Landers. All but Harris and Brooks are on scholarship.
Tang now has 10 scholarships available for the 2022-23 season.