Kansas State men's basketball head coach Jerome Tang announced the second addition to his staff in as many days on Wednesday.
Alcorn State associate head coach Marco Borne will join the Wildcats as Tang's new chief of staff.
The Mercury reported on Monday that Borne had changed his social media profile pictures and bios reflect his new job status, but K-State did not make it official until Wednesday evening.
K-State on Tuesday announced the hire of North Texas assistant Jareem Dowling as Tang's first staff hire since he took over on March 21.
"Much like Jareem (Dowling), Marco is another great addition to the staff and I'm excited to welcome him and his wife Genean to K-State," Tang said in a release. "He is someone that I have known for a long time, having recruited high school players in both Texas and Louisiana where Marco has coached extensively over the last 20 years. His experience as a head coach at both the high school and NAIA levels as well as his time with the Haitian Junior and National Teams will be a huge asset to me as I transition to being a head coach for the first time at the college level."
Borne comes to K-State with 20 years of coaching experience, 14 of which as a head coach at the high school and NAIA levels.
He was the head coach of three NAIA programs, including Dillard University, Southern University-New Orleans and Paul Quinn College.
He also spent seven years coaching at Roosevelt High School in Dallas as well serving as the head coach of Haitian Junior National Team and an assistant coach for the Haitian Senior National Team from 2017 to 2020.
"My family and I are very excited to join the K-State family," Borne said. "I am extremely thankful for this opportunity and look forward Wildcat Nation celebrating and enjoying their men's basketball program."
Borne has helped lead five different programs to record-breaking seasons in his career, including winning a Louisiana high school state championship while coaching future NBA player Greg Monroe at Cox High School in 2008.
In addition to ties in Texas and Louisiana, Borne has coached in Haiti, Poland, Puerto Rico, Barbados and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
He spent the last year at Alcorn State. The Braves were picked seventh in the preseason coaches poll for the Southwestern Athletic Conference and went on to win the regular-season title and advance to the NIT.
The championship was the school's first in 20 years. They had not made a postseason appearance in 35 seasons.
Borne earned his bachelor's degree in education from Dillard in 2003 and a Master's in Human Performance and Health Promotion from the University of New Orleans in 2006.
The Mercury on Monday reported that one other Tang staff members — former Texas assistant and new Wildcat associate head coach Ulric Maligi — has confirmed his hire over social media, but the school has not officially announced his addition to the program.