West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins gives Kansas State senior guard Kamau Stokes (3) a hug after the Big 12 conference game at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday. Huggins will be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this year.
Another former Wildcat is headed to the hall of fame.
On Friday, it was announced that former Kansas State men's basketball coach and current West Virginia coach Bob Huggins will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of a 13-member class.
Huggins is being honored after a 40-year collegiate coaching career that includes 916 wins, the third most among active head coaches behind Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse's Jim Boeheim, at five different schools (Walsh College, Akron, Cincinnati, K-State and West Virginia).
Huggins only spent one season as head coach of the Wildcats, 2006-07, before leaving to coach at his alma mater, West Virginia, but in that season, he managed to lead a dormant Wildcat basketball program to its first 20-win season and postseason appearance in eight years.
In that season, K-State snapped nationally-ranked Texas' 22-game home win-streak, giving the Longhorns their only home loss of the season and swept Missouri for just the second time since 1982.
The team was notably snubbed from the NCAA Tournament, despite a fourth-place finish in the Big 12, and ended up hosting the first two rounds on the NIT as the two-seed, beating Vermont before falling to DePaul.
That season kick-started the K-State program. The Wildcats went on to win 20 or more games and make the postseason in 10 of the next 12 seasons.
2006-07 was the start of a streak of eight straight seasons where K-State both won 20 or more games and made the postseason, which is the longest stretch for both in school history.
Huggins is one of six K-State coaches or players to be inducted into the hall of fame. Jack Gardner (1984), Bob Boozer (2010), Tex Winter (2011), Mitch Richmond (2014) and Cotton Fitzsimmons (2021) were all inducted before him.