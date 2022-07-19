DSC_9390.JPG

Kansas State pitcher Blake Adams (10) pitches against Baylor on May 13 at Tointon Baseball Stadium. The Colorado Rockies selected Adams in the 13th round of the MLB draft on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

K-State baseball's Blake Adams and Dom Johnson went one right after another in the MLB draft's 13th round Tuesday afternoon.

The Colorado Rockies picked Adams 386th overall, while the Detroit Tigers selected Johnson at 387th.

