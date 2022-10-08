Guess what two famous locals are birthday twins?
Bill Snyder and Jerome Tang.
How’s that for a coincidence? The b-day buddies were both born Oct. 7 — Snyder in 1939 and Tang in 1966. So both celebrated birthdays on Friday.
It seems like a good omen for Tang, the new K-State men’s head basketball coach, who’s gearing up for his first season at the Wildcat helm. To have the same birthday as Snyder, K-State’s legendary former head football coach, seems auspicious, does it not?
Does this coincidence mean anything? Who can say? But we thought it might be fun to consult a very serious and fact-based source: the stars. (Disclaimer: we don’t really think astrology is serious or fact-based.)
Astrology reports for people born on Oct. 7 (they’re Libras, but on the cusp of Virgo) largely confirm what K-State fans have long thought about Bill Snyder; they say Oct. 7 babies are self-disciplined, known for seriousness and thoughtfulness.
“You apply great dedication to your efforts, but at the same time, you never fail to acknowledge the needs of others,” says the website AstrologyK.com.
They are idealistic, observant and “active self-starters” but can be aloof and socially distant. They are known for their courtesy, which would go along with Snyder’s reputation as a prolific thank-you note writer.
Astrologers say those born on Oct. 7 need to come out of their emotionally protective shells to meet their destiny.
Might that destiny include a Big 12 basketball championship? We can only hope.
Another astrology site, My Today’s Horoscope, says those with Oct. 7 birthdays are charismatic and outgoing. That certainly seems true so far with Tang, who’s been spotted chatting up fans at football games and outside the K-State Student Union.
Oct. 7 babies are “destined for greatness,” the site says. But they tend to like ideas only if they’re the ones who thought of them.
Of course, it’s the trap of astrology that people reading it will pick out words in a certain description that seem to apply to the subject of the reading, and that makes them think the description is correct.
But isn’t that kind of the way with sports, too?
We watch for good signs, good traits. We pick out the best stats and try to read the future. It’s fine as long as we remember it’s all in good fun.
Just to throw one more thing in the pot, though: Chris Klieman’s birthday was Sept. 27. So not the same birthday, but the same sign as the other coaches.
Want to know who else was born on Oct. 7? Desmond Tutu, Elizabeth 1 — and Vladimir Putin.
Anyway, Happy Birthday (one day late) to two important K-State figures: Bill Snyder and Jerome Tang!