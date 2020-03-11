KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State/TCU men's basketball game will be the final Big 12 contest in front of a live crowd this season.
Just before the first round of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament tipped off at the Sprint Center on Wednesday, conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced fans wouldn't be permitted the final three days of the event because of ongoing concerns about the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The same went for the Big 12 women's basketball tournament, which begins Thursday and runs through Sunday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
The conference also sent out an official statement.
"The priority of the Big 12 Conference is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans," the statement read. "After careful consideration and consulting with medical officials, other conferences, the NCAA and local officials, the Big 12 Conference announced that after tonight’s men’s first round games, all remaining Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship games will be played with only family, friends, credentialed media and essential staff permitted in the arenas."
The family and friends allowed into the arenas will be limited to 125 ticketed attendees, Bowlsby said.
"They’ll be ticketed game-by-game, and we’ll clear the venue after each game," Bowlsby said. "Athletic directors have decided that the tickets would go to guests of student-athletes and staff members. We do not plan to have fans, cheerleaders or dance teams as part of the group that’s in. The attempt is to absolutely minimize the number of people that are here, but still to find a way to conduct the events and get the opportunity to play the games."
Bowlsby said the decision came "in consultation with a number of different entities," including the league's board of directors — which unanimously voted to implement banning fans from the two basketball tournaments — as well as multiple health agencies.
"We also have been advised by the KU medical center emergency response team, the CDC, public health officials, the city of Kansas City and also the sports commission," Bowlsby said. "Obviously, we don’t do this lightly. I think it’s — we are blessed to have the best basketball tournament in all of college basketball and to have to take these steps is painful for everyone that’s involved, but these are unusual times so we have taken the steps we think are appropriate."
The Big 12's decision came hours after the NCAA announced it would hold the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments later this month without fans attending.