The Big 12 is forging ahead with college football and other fall sports this fall, officials announced Wednesday. The conference’s board of directors came to an agreement Tuesday evening.
“The Board continues to believe that the health and well-being of our student-athletes must guide all decisions,” TCU chancellor and board of directors chairman Victor Boschini said in a release.
The conference moves ahead with fall sports, including football, after the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences decided Tuesday to postpone all sports through the end of the year.
“... the Board has consistently relied on the advice and counsel of top medical experts to determine the viability of available options. Our student-athletes want to compete, and it is the Board’s collective opinion that sports can be conducted safely and in concert with the best interests of their well-being. We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus. If at any point our scientists and doctors conclude that our institutions cannot provide a safe and appropriate environment for our participants, we will change course.”
Big 12 schools will conduct three tests per week in sports deemed “high contact.” This includes football, volleyball and soccer. In addition, if an athlete tests positive, return-to-play protocols will consist of an EKG, troponin blood test, echocardiogram, and cardiac MRI. Non-conference football opponents must adhere to the Big 12’s testing standards in the week leading up to a game.
“The virus continues to evolve and medical professionals are learning more with each passing week,” commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “Opinions vary regarding the best path forward, as we’ve seen throughout higher education and our society overall, but we are comfortable in our institutions’ ability to provide a structured training environment, rigorous testing and surveillance, hospital quality sanitation and mitigation practices that optimize the health and safety of our student-athletes. We believe all of this combines to create an ideal learning and training situation during this time of COVID-19. Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome.”
Competitions involving Big 12 schools will begin after Sept. 1.
While football teams in the league have gone to a plus-one model — nine conference games and one non-conference contest — volleyball and soccer teams will be limited to playing Big 12 teams only.
All non-conference games must be completed before Sept. 26 — the date of the Big 12 opener for every team in the league. Stadium capacities will be determined by each member institution in accordance with local and state health ordinances and working in tandem with government officials.