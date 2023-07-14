2023 Big 12 Football Media Days

Chris Klieman speaks at Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday. K-State sent Klieman along player representatives Will Howard, Cooper Beebe, Daniel Green and Kobe Savage.

 Photo courtesy of the Big 12 Conference

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, quarterback Will Howard, offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, linebacker Daniel Green and safety Kobe Savage returned to the site of last season’s Big 12 Championship win, AT&T Stadium, on Thursday to take part in the annual conference media days.

While K-State lost key contributors to graduation, the Wildcats return a firepower that earned them a second-place prediction in the media’s preseason Big 12 poll.

