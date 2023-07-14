ARLINGTON, Texas — Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, quarterback Will Howard, offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, linebacker Daniel Green and safety Kobe Savage returned to the site of last season’s Big 12 Championship win, AT&T Stadium, on Thursday to take part in the annual conference media days.
While K-State lost key contributors to graduation, the Wildcats return a firepower that earned them a second-place prediction in the media’s preseason Big 12 poll.
Last season’s success and this year’s raised expectations had some wondering if K-State had ascended up the pecking order in the conference. Heading into the 2023 season, did the Wildcats make the transition from their usual post as the scrappy hunter, to fighting off challenges at the top of the Big 12 hill as the hunted.
Klieman seemed to think so, saying it was already something that the team had discussed this offseason.
“You don’t shy away from it, you talk about it,” Klieman said. “The target’s on our back, there’s expectations, but that’s why you came to Kansas State, to have high expectations and to be the team that people want to beat. That’s, that’s how we did it in the past and it really worked because it just kept elevating. That’s what we want to continue to do. And I heard (Wildcat men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang) talk about too, just continue to elevate in what we’re doing at K-State.”
Meanwhile, players like Howard don’t think much has changed. The intrinsic scrappiness that’s defined K-State over the last 30 years hasn’t gone away just because the Wildcats have had some success.
“The mindset has kind of shifted a little bit in terms of how people are looking at us, but I feel like our mindset, in terms of how we’re looking at everything, hasn’t changed,” Howard said. “That’s what we try to say. We’re saying that this is our year and we’re right back at it. ... A lot of people are saying we went from being the hunter to the hunted, but I still think that we’re the hunter. That’s just K-State. That’s who we are. We’re blue collar. We’re hard workers, chip on our shoulder guys, and I feel like that’s not going to change no matter if we’re the reigning champs or if we were picked last in the division, no matter what we’re always going to have some extra motivation.”
Uso ready to roll
With the graduation and departure of defensive tackles Eli Huggins and Robert Hentz last year, K-State heads into the 2023 season needing to find a new nosetackle to take over as the head of the spear in the Wildcats’ three-man defensive front.
Uncertainty and concerns over depth at that position lingered through the spring, but through the summer, K-State’s apparently found its man.
Uso Seumalo recorded snaps in every game during the 2022 season, but was firmly the third or fourth best option on the depth chart. But since the end of last season, the 6-foot-3 Hawaiian who only played a year of high school football and two years at Garden City Community College before arriving in Manhattan, has grabbed that top spot on the Wildcat depth chart.
“I’m just telling you, you watch Uso,” Klieman said. “He’s trimmed down as much as he can trim down and still run at 337 pounds or something. He’s athletic, strong and he learned a lot from Eli.”
His teammates have been similarly impressed, and not just because of his strength and stature. Seumalo’s athleticism has set him apart.
“Uso is a man’s man,” Daniel Green said. “You don’t find guys like Uso. He’s a natural specimen. He’s a very athletic guy. You wouldn’t think someone like looking like him would move the way he moves.”
Behind Seumalo is Manhattan High’s Damian Ilalio and Jevon Banks, a transfer from Mississippi State.
Kobe Savage 100%
After tearing his ACL in K-State’s win over Baylor, senior safety Kobe Savage is back roughly eight months later fully healthy and anxiously awaiting his return to football.
With the graduation of Julius Brents, Ekow Boye-Doe, Josh Hayes, Drake Cheatum and Cincere Mason, Savage stands as the lone returning upper-classmen in a very young, but talented, secondary heading into this season.
Klieman stressed that having Savage not only healthy, but ready to take on a major leadership position is key to K-State finding a similar success in the defensive backfield that they’ve had the past several seasons.
“I watched him go through the injury at Baylor and his dad and mom were on the sideline,” Klieman said. “I was in tears in the tent with him. But I knew he’d be a kid that would work his tail off to be full-go by August 1, and he is full-go as of June 15. He’s cleared for everything and we need him to be cleared for everything because you lose Julius, Ekow, Josh, Drake. He’s the lone soldier back there and he has to be a great leader.”
And Savage has more to show this season. In his first year at K-State, the Tyler Junior College transfer was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in addition to tying for fourth on the team with 58 total tackles despite missing the final four games of the season. He also totaled three interceptions to tie for 43rd nationally and sixth in the Big 12 while adding in three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
He earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors from the league’s coaches in addition to earning votes for the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year award.
“I really want to show that I’m one of the best in the country at my position,” Savage said. “I just want to perfect the little things in my game and be a much smarter football player. I want to be a little bit more aggressive and finish through the season and finish through tackles.”
Savage said when he went down, he felt selfish for feeling bad that he wasn’t out there playing, but his teammates quickly disabused him of that notion and helped him lock into his recovery and the long road back to health.
“His name fits his play style, he’s a savage,” Green said. “He’s a guy that gets everybody going on defense. When we talked about mob mentality, mob defense, he’s one of those guys that you can look to. Obviously, he had an injury last year that he couldn’t play the back-end of the season but you could see him attack his rehab, you could see him attack film. You could see how hungry he is to come back out there and be even better than last year. It is really exciting to be around someone like that.”
Big 12 Championship locations locked in
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark didn’t have any major news to share when he gave his opening keynote address to open Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday.
However, he did announce that the Big 12 had locked in the conference’s football championship to AT&T Stadium through 2030.
“Doubling down with AT&T (Stadium) is critically important for us,” Yormark said. “It’s an aspirational venue, but we are also going to double down in baseball and softball and the key sports that are important to the conference, and we’re doing that. It is a competitive landscape now. Parts of our geographic footprint, we’ve got to do what we need to do to protect our turf.”
Yormark was also asked about Kansas City, which has hosted a conference basketball tournament in all but four seasons since the Big 8 postseason tournament was implemented in 1977. There had been rumors prior to last year’s tournament that Yormark favored moving the event to a flashier location that would bring a greater visibility, but instead the commissioner, who’s still technically in his first year, came away from last year’s tournament impressed and motivated to keep things status quo.
“You know, that was my first time spending significant time in Kansas City,” Yormark said. “I went there with lots of different thoughts. I came away hugely impressed. We don’t have to share our voice in a market like Kansas City during our basketball championship. If you look at some of the other markets, there’s multiple conference championships going on at the same time, and the fan base in and around Kansas City, the community, they really embrace this tournament.
“Obviously next year our women’s championship moves to T-Mobile, which we’re extremely excited about, so when I think about Kansas City now, I certainly think about that market and that championship as one that I’d like to double down on, and we are in conversations with local officials on extending that agreement, as well.”