In this file photo, Kansas State defensive back Jahron McPherson (31) tackles Iowa State’s La’Michael Pettway (7) during a game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019. The two teams will meet again in Manhattan later this month, as the Big 12 and ESPN announced Monday that the Oct. 16 matchup will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s edition of Farmageddon will be a nighttime affair
The Big 12 and ESPN on Monday announced in a joint release that Kansas State’s home game versus Iowa State, slated for Oct. 16, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. The contest will air nationally on ESPN2.
It’s the first time since 2017 that an ESPN channel will carry the K-State/Iowa State matchup. That day, the Wildcats won, 20-19, on a last-second pass from Skylar Thompson to Isaiah Zuber at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
That game started a recent trend in the rivalry: the home team has won the last four meetings.
K-State followed its 2017 win with a 27-17 victory in Manhattan in 2019 in head coach Chris Klieman’s debut season. The Cyclones scored 21 points in the fourth quarter of the 2018 game to stun the Wildcats, 42-38, in Ames, Iowa, in Bill Snyder’s final game leading K-State’s program. Last season, Iowa State won in lopsided fashion at Jack Trice Stadium, blanking K-State 45-0.
Both teams have their only open dates of the season this week.
K-State is 3-2 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 play, while Iowa State is 3-2 and 1-1, respectively.
Big 12 TV selections for Oct. 16
• TCU at Oklahoma, 11 a.m. on FOX OR 6:30 p.m. on ABC
• Oklahoma State at Texas, 11 a.m. on FOX OR 6:30 p.m. on ABC