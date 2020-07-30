The Big 12 has once again delayed its football media day, according to a conference release.
The media day, which was scheduled for Monday, was a make-up for the previously canceled Big 12 media days, which were set for July 20-21. In both scenarios, the media days would have been held virtually.
The conference has not yet picked a rescheduling date.
"There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. "A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the on-going consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time."
The move comes moments after the Southeastern Conference pushed its football start date back to Sept. 26 and moved to a conference-only schedule. The Big 12 is the only Power Five conference that has not announced changes to its 2020 football schedule.