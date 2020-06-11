Chris Klieman and Kansas State will help cap off this year’s Big 12 football media days — virtually, of course.
Klieman and two still-to-be-announced players will be part of the final day of the two-day virtual event on July 21. Other teams on the second day include Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia.
Day 1 will feature Iowa State Kansas, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech on July 20.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Big 12 football media days originally were scheduled to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20 and 21. The conference canceled the in-person event last month because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Big 12 Media Days schedule
Monday, July 20
Teams: Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech
Tuesday, July 21
Teams: Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas, West Virginia