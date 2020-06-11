Big 12 Power Five Newbies Football

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks during the Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, last year. The event will be going virtual this year after the in-person proceedings were canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Klieman and two players will participate on Day 2 of the event July 21.

 Associated Press

Chris Klieman and Kansas State will help cap off this year’s Big 12 football media days — virtually, of course.

Klieman and two still-to-be-announced players will be part of the final day of the two-day virtual event on July 21. Other teams on the second day include Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia.

Day 1 will feature Iowa State Kansas, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech on July 20.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Big 12 football media days originally were scheduled to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20 and 21. The conference canceled the in-person event last month because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Big 12 Media Days schedule

Monday, July 20

Teams: Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech

Tuesday, July 21

Teams: Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas, West Virginia

