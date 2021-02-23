The Kansas State men's basketball team's game against Iowa State will be played after all. And now, both teams know the date of their rescheduled contest.
In an announcement from the Big 12 Conference office Tuesday, the league revealed that the Wildcats will host the Cyclones at Bramlage Coliseum at 4 p.m. March 6. It will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
The teams originally were slated to play in Manhattan on Jan. 13.
The game was postponed after K-State was unable to meet the Big 12's required roster thresholds because of a combination of coronavirus and injuries issues had enveloped the program. Days before the Iowa State game was postponed, K-State had just six scholarship players available — the minimum required by the Big 12 in order to stage a game — in a 70-54 loss to Oklahoma State.
The conference on Tuesday also announced the dates of 11 other games that had been postponed either because of coronavirus issues or the recent cold snap that hammered most of the states boasting schools in the 10-team league.
One conference game, however, will not be made up: West Virginia's contest at Baylor; the conference wanted to avoid any school having to play three consecutive days.
The Bears and Mountaineers already have three games that are part of the rescheduled 12. The canceled contest, which was slated to be held in Waco, Texas, would have given both schools four games in the span of a week.
Prior to the 2020-21 season tipping off, the Big 12 decided to have every school play two conference games in December and finish the regular season by the end of February. The Big 12 purposely left the first week of March vacant to give it wiggle room if games had been postponed earlier in the season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Though there are more games to be played between now and March 6, K-State and Iowa State entered Tuesday occupying the bottom-two spots in the league standings.
The Wildcats beat the Cyclones in Ames, Iowa, in December. After that victory, K-State lost 13 consecutive conference games before defeating TCU last week.
That's still better than the Cyclones, though, who haven't won a single Big 12 game (0-13) all season.
Iowa State is on the road Tuesday against Baylor, which is at the opposite end of the spectrum. The Bears are undefeated (9-0) versus conference foes this season.
K-State hosts Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
RESCHEDULED BIG 12 GAMES
Monday, March 1
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (ESPN), 8:00 p.m. CT
Tuesday, March 2
- Baylor at West Virginia (ESPN/2), 4:00 p.m. CT
- TCU at Texas Tech (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)
- Texas at Iowa State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)
Thursday, March 4
- Iowa State at Texas Tech (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)
- Oklahoma State at Baylor (ESPN/2)
- TCU at West Virginia (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)
- Texas at Oklahoma (ESPN/2)
Saturday, March 6
- Oklahoma State at West Virginia (ESPN/2)
- Iowa State at Kansas State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)
Sunday, March 7
- Texas Tech at Baylor (ESPN), 3:00 p.m. CT
- Texas at TCU (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)