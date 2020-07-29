The Big 12’s annual football media event will go on after all — just with multiple changes in store.
The event, which begins at 9 a.m. Monday, normally is held over two days; the conference announced Wednesday it now will be condensed to a single day. The other change is that the conference is eschewing players. This year, only the league’s 10 coaches will appear, along with conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Greg Burks, the Big 12’s liaison to officials.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event, which usually is an in-person affair, will be held virtually.
Kansas State’s Chris Klieman will be the next-to-last coach to take part in a question-and-answer session with media members. He will join the call from 2:30-2:55 p.m.