Big 12 Media Days Football

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks during Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas, in July 2018. Bowlsby will be one of just 12 people appearing at this year’s media day event, which also will include the league’s 10 head coaches. The event, which will be held virtually, begins at 9 a.m. Monday.

 Associated Press

The Big 12’s annual football media event will go on after all — just with multiple changes in store.

The event, which begins at 9 a.m. Monday, normally is held over two days; the conference announced Wednesday it now will be condensed to a single day. The other change is that the conference is eschewing players. This year, only the league’s 10 coaches will appear, along with conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Greg Burks, the Big 12’s liaison to officials.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event, which usually is an in-person affair, will be held virtually.

Kansas State’s Chris Klieman will be the next-to-last coach to take part in a question-and-answer session with media members. He will join the call from 2:30-2:55 p.m.

