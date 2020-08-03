The Big 12 on Monday announced a much-anticipated football scheduling change for its 2020 season just weeks before several conference teams were set to play their first games.
The conference will move to a 10-game season, with each school playing the other nine teams in the league, plus one non-conference foe. The change shortens the regular season by two games.
The non-conference game must be played at a Big 12 school's home stadium.
"I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a release. "We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead."
The change means all Power 5 football conferences have adjusted their football schedules to cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Big 12 has not yet set a start date, but conference play is expected to begin sometime in mid-to-late September, according to the release. The lone non-conference game is expected to be held before league play starts.
The schedule gives the Big 12 the flexibility to move the conference championship game, if necessary, to Dec. 12 or Dec. 19; right now, it is scheduled to be played Dec. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.