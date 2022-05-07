It’s not often that Kansas State football finds itself at the epicenter of the football world, especially during the dog days of the offseason.
But two videos that the program released last month have really generated a national buzz.
The videos were posted and reposted across social media and have been viewed millions of times.
As of Friday, the videos — which feature Wildcat football players interacting with K-State students on campus — have been viewed on K-State Football’s Twitter, Instagram and TikTok nearly 550,000 times.
In the first video, which was posted on April 14, senior cornerbacks Julius Brents and Ekow Boye-Doe “pressed” students on campus.
In the video, the two players excitedly ran up on random, unsuspecting bystanders walking through campus and pretended to guard them as if they were wide receivers coming off the line of scrimmage.
Most caught on quickly and played along, while others seemed baffled and few, somehow, managed to completely ignore the spectacle of a fully uniformed player running at them.
According to Emily Starkey, the director of creative media for K-State football and the mastermind behind the videos, pressing people had become a popular trend on TikTok, but, to her knowledge, she had not seen a college team join in on the fun and she wanted the Wildcats to be first.
“We wanted to be the first ones to do it,” Starkey, who both filmed and edited the videos along with student intern Denver Morris, said. “Before we even posted it, I kind of knew it was going to go viral. There are just some things that you know are going to do well. I was very confident in it. It had all of the right pieces.”
It was a sensation, and was reposted by multiple major social media accounts including the NFL, ESPN, College Gameday, 247Sports, Yahoo Sports and PFF Sports. The video has been viewed 1.4 million times on the NFL’s Instagram account alone.
“That part was cool, but what was really neat was when we saw other fanbases tagging their school in the video,” Starkey said. “They’d say, ‘You’re next’ or ‘Let’s see you do this.’ It was just awesome to see it get that level of interaction across the country.”
K-State football has one of the top college football TikTok’s in the country according to SkullSparks, a sports design strategies company that partners with colleges across the country, including K-State.
The Wildcats rank seventh in the country with 139,000 followers. They are the top program in Big 12.
The massive success of the first video made a sequel inevitable.
The second video, posted on April 28, featured a similar concept, but different players and actions.
Senior long snapper Randen Plattner and senior punter Jack Blumer, again in full uniform, gave K-State students a chance to try their hand at place kicking.
Plattner snapped the ball to Blumer who held for the numerous aspiring field goal kickers they found on campus, including Wildcat star running back Deuce Vaughn who perhaps got off the best kick of the video.
The video was another home run, garnering nearly double the amount of views on K-State’s Twitter and Instagram.
Brothers Reid and Blake Ferguson, the long snappers for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, respectively, and the hosts of the After The Snap podcast, shared the video on the podcast’s Twitter, asking their followers, “Let’s get these guys on the pod. What do y’all think?”.
“I’ve looked up to them for a while,” Plattner said. “I didn’t even know they had a podcast until their Twitter account replied to that video. The specialists community is special, whether you’re a kicker, a holder, long snapper or a punter. We all watch out for one and other.”
The popularity of the first video helped the participation of the second video as a line began to form for a chance to co-star in K-State’s next viral hit.
“It’s interesting when you’re walking around campus in full-pads and a uniform,” Plattner said. “People look at you and are curious about what you’re doing. So we were trying to be sneaky. But then you run into a crowd of guys that want to hang out and try to kick the football. But that’s the fun part about (doing the video), interacting with the student body. It’s crazy, but people don’t realize that we go to the same classes they do and take the same tests. We’re not different than the rest of the students here. We all go to the same stadium on Saturday, we’re just in a different spot.”
It even allowed Plattner the opportunity to meet his biggest fan and a possible distant relation.
“We were trying to figure out where we were going to go to next and a guy walked up and said, ‘I just wanted to come up and shake my favorite player’s hand,’” Plattner said. “It really caught me off guard because that doesn’t happen very much. I thought he was messing with me at first. Then he said we have the same last name. We got a picture together and it neat. Weird, but cool.”
Starkey also pointed out that videos like these allow student-athletes opportunities to get their faces out into the world.
“Julius, Ekow, Randen and Jack are all able to build their own brands and we’re able to help with that,” Starkey said. “Anyway that we can get (our players) out on our platforms and share who they are and their personality, that’s the coolest part.”
K-State fans won’t have to wait too long for the next installment. Starkey didn’t want to give too much away, but did tease that K-State fans should see some recognizable faces before the school year ended.
“All I’ll say is we’ll be back on campus again in the near future,” Starkey said with a wry smile. “I don’t know, maybe if student’s are on campus, maybe you might catch a pass from somebody or get juked out by somebody.”