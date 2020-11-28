WACO, Texas — Two games, two years apart.
Same result for Kansas State.
After a controversial overturned call in the final minute, Baylor drove down the field and kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired, handing K-State a 32-31 loss at McLane Stadium.
After leading for the vast majority of the contest, to lose on a last-second kick was a punch in the stomach for K-State (4-5, 4-4 Big 12).
“It’s a game that we should have won,” said K-State head coach Chris Klieman, whose team lost its fourth straight game. “I told the guys I’m sorry. I’m sick for them. We did some really good things, but didn’t make some winning plays at the end.”
The victory-sealing kick nearly was a mirror image of last game played between the two in Waco, Texas.
Baylor kicker John Mayers came through with the go-ahead 30-yarder as the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday. In 2018, Bears placekicker Connor Martin connected on a 29-yarder with eight seconds remaining to lift the hosts to a 37-34 victory.
The Bears’ (2-5, 2-5) go-ahead drive almost ended in its tracks after one play.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer kept it himself and gained 5 yards before being brought down by K-State linebacker Cody Fletcher. The ball popped loose, and it initially was ruled a fumble recovery by the Wildcats. Upon review, however, the call was overturned, as officials ruled Brewer’s knee was down before the ball came out.
“I thought it was probably the right call,” Klieman said.
The Bears didn’t let the second chance at life go to waste.
Brewer completed passes on each of his next four attempts — 6 yards to receiver Gavin Holmes, 10 to wideout Tyquan Thornton, 21 to tight end, 8 to receiver Josh Fleeks — to get the hosts down to K-State’s 19-yard line. With under a minute remaining, Baylor elected to bleed clock, eventually forcing K-State to call all three of its timeouts.
The Wildcats never got the ball again.
That K-State was in control for nearly the duration of the contest belied a less-than-promising start.
Will Howard’s struggles in the passing game continued — after he started his sixth straight game, earning the nod over backup Nick Ast — on the Wildcats’ opening drive, as he tossed an interception to Baylor safety JT Woods.
The Bears capitalized, as Brewer dashed into the end zone on a 7-yard score three plays later. A high snap prevented an extra-point attempt, however, leaving Baylor with a 6-0 lead.
After Howard’s interception, K-State rebounded, holding the hosts scoreless for the remainder of the first half — while scoring 17 points of its own.
It took all of one play to respond.
Receiver Malik Knowles went 75 yards on an end-around on the first — and only — play of the subsequent drive. The Wildcats had no issues on the extra point, as Blake Lynch knocked it through the uprights for a 7-6 lead.
K-State’s special teams came through again on the next drive: Seth Porter partially blocked a punt. Though the Wildcats’ offense quickly went three-and-out, special teams played a key role on Ty Zentner’s punt. Baylor tried to field the punt, but muffed it. Kansas State safety Wayne Jones recovered the ball, giving the offense first-and-10 at Baylor’s 35.
Howard evened the touchdown-to-interception ledger on the day seven plays later, connecting with Deuce Vaughn on an 8-yard score. Following Lynch’s point-after touchdown, the Wildcats extended their lead to 14-6 at the 4:06 mark of the opening period.
Lynch accounted for the only points, for either team, in the second quarter, hitting a 20-yard field goal with 13:02 left, and a 17-6 advantage the Wildcats would take into the break.
But the Wildcats’ season-long nemesis — the third quarter — came back to bite them again.
Entering Saturday, opponents had outscored K-State 61-45 in third quarters this fall.
Baylor won the third stanza 9-0 Saturday, trimming its deficit to 17-15 going into the fourth quarter.
There, both offenses took center stage.
The teams combined for 31 points in the fourth quarter alone. The problem for K-State: Baylor accounted for 17 of the 31. The three-point difference came on Mayers’ deciding kick.
The Wildcats lost despite gaining a season-high 256 yards on the ground. Vaughn had 102 and a touchdown on 19 carries, while Knowles had 81 yards on two attempts. Howard finished with 41 on nine carries, which included a 24-yard touchdown in the barely a minute into the fourth quarter. Senior Harry Trotter ended with 32 yards on five carries, good for 6.4 yards per attempt.
Howard completed 50% (9-for-18) of his passes for 88 yards, with the touchdown toss to Vaughn. Yet after his interception on the opening drive, he was picked off again in the second quarter; he overthrew Briley Moore, who got a hand on the ball, but accidentally tipped it into the hands of Baylor safety Christian Morgan.
Conversely, the Wildcats had few answers for Brewer, who accounted for 405 yards and four touchdowns — split evenly between passing and rushing, with two apiece — on his own.
Klieman repeatedly lauded Brewer afterward.
The senior signal-caller, time and again, made the plays his team needed.
The plays Klieman vowed K-State will make in the future.
“We need to win these types of games — and we will win these types of games,” he said. “We will continue to learn from this. I’m just sick for the guys.”