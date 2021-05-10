Two innings told the story of the final two games of Kansas State baseball’s series at Baylor over the weekend.
In Game 2 Saturday, the Wildcats used a seven-run ninth inning to break a tie and win 10-3.
But the Bears were even better at the plate in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game.
Baylor scored a staggering 17 runs in the frame, as the hosts went on to win, 23-3, in seven innings in Waco, Texas.
The Bears sent 20 batters to the plate in the monstrous inning. Each of the first 17 batters reached base; the Bears scored 16 runs before the Wildcats (28-17, 7-10 Big 12) recorded a single out. K-State used five pitchers in the inning — all before it finally notched an out.
The Wildcats’ five pitchers in the frame combined to give up nine hits — four went extra bases — to go along with five walks and a hit batter. Carson Seymour finally stopped the bleeding, as he recorded all three outs in the inning; all three came via strikeout.
In his second career outing as a reliever, Seymour struck out five in two innings.
When it was all said and done, it was record-setting day in (far) more ways than one.
It marked the most runs K-State has allowed — and worst margin of defeat — in a game since it lost 26-6 at Texas Tech in 2018.
It also was the Wildcats’ worst loss in school history against the Bears (29-14, 9-9), surpassing an 18-0 win by Baylor in Manhattan on April 27, 2018.
Baylor set other marks in Sunday’s win, though, including:
• The 17 runs were a Big 12 record for most in a single inning in a conference game;
• Largest margin of victory over a Big 12 foe;
• Tied its program mark for most runs against a Big 12 opponent.
Despite exiting the game well before the fifth inning, K-State starter Kasey Ford was tagged with the loss. He entered the day with a Big 12-best 1.59 earned run average. Ford came off the mound after 2 2/3 innings in which he allowed four runs on six hits and three walks.
But there was at least one positive for the Wildcats on Sunday: They tied the program’s single-season home run record.
Dom Hughes, head coach Pete Hughes’ son, launched a homer in the sixth. It was the first of the younger Hughes’ career, and the 75th of the season for K-State, tying the mark set in 1997.
Game 2
Things went far better for K-State on Saturday.
After trailing 3-1 after six innings, the Wildcats scored nine unanswered runs over the final three frames to pick up their first road win in conference play this season. It also marked only the 10th road victory against Baylor in program history.
“That was a true high-character win for our program,” Hughes said. “The resiliency of our guys amazes me. It takes a lot of self-confidence to show up today and expect to win. Good pitching also aids in team confidence and we got that from Jordan Wicks and Eric Torres.”
Dylan Caplinger starred at the plate, belting two homers and finishing with a career-high four RBIs.
“Happy for Dylan Caplinger,” Hughes said. “He’s becoming one of our key hitters in pressure situations.”
Cameron Thompson and Chris Ceballos also hit home runs in the win.
After managing just two hits and a run through six innings, the Wildcats came alive in the final three, exploding for nine runs on 10 hits.
“Our offense never panicked,” Hughes said. “and was productive at the right times.