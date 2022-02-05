Kansas State junior Ayoka Lee set another school record, K-State had balance on offense with four players scoring in double figures and the Wildcats, ranked 25th in the country, drove the ball to the lane to shoot 28 free throws and shot 79% from the free throw line.
Those were all key impacts that added up to a 82-75 win over Texas Tech at Bramlage Coliseum Saturday.
Another key aspect for the Wildcats (17-6, 7-4 in Big 12 play) was scoring points in the paint: 48 of their 82 points were scored down low.
Lee led all scorers with 31 points, 24 in the paint, on 12-of-15 field goals and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. She reached the 1,500-point mark in her career.
She is the first player in program history to reach 1,000 points and 1,500 points in the same season.
Lee has been the prominent scorer for K-State this season, but after she broke the NCAA single-game scoring record, opponents have really zeroed in on making things more difficult for her to be effective offensively which has affected the Wildcats in recent games. They have needed other players to step up and be able to score points, and the Wildcats got that in this game.
Freshman guards Jaelyn Glenn, Brylee Glenn and Serena Sundell all scored in double digits, led by Jaelyn Glenn who had 16 points. Brylee scored 14 points and Serena Sundell scored 12 points.
“Balanced scoring tonight was key,” head coach Jeff Mittie said. “I was proud of our group for really digging deep in stretches of this game.”
Jaelyn Glenn was a perfect 2-for-2 on 3-pointers and made 6-of-8 field goals, including getting the game going by making her first 3 to give K-State a 3-0 lead.
“It is just an awesome feeling knowing you are helping your team out to pull out a win,” Jaelyn Glenn said on her 16 points. “To keep the scoring balanced, (Mittie) is always telling us don’t stick with the ball. I think if we just keep doing that — keep moving the ball around — I think that will help a lot with keeping our balanced scoring in the long run.”
The Wildcats began the game on a 20-12 run and held a 24-19 lead after the first quarter, but Lee picked up her second foul less than a minute into the second quarter and had to come out of the game.
Texas Tech (9-12, 2-8) was able to hold a lead momentarily, 26-24, but K-State was able to grab the lead back when Lee came back into the game with 4:52 remaining in the second quarter after back-to-back Lee layups for a 30-28 lead.
“I think just playing smarter on defense,” Lee said. “And I thought we did a good job of shutting off the play that I was involved in the trap, so they were not using that as much. So that helped us out because I wasn’t in that position a lot.”
Lee had just eight points when she was taken out of the game in the second quarter with foul trouble.
K-State was able to successfully drive the ball to the lane. It resulted in 48 points in the game and 22 points from the free throw line.
“It was critical for us to get to the free throw line,” Mittie said. “It was called a little tighter than we had seen in the past, but I also felt like we drove (the ball) much harder than we have been driving it. It is something we have been emphasizing in practice. I think we have some abilities to do it and to continue to do it better, so it was good to see the progress in that area.”
The one thing that gave K-State fits all game was Red Raider senior guard Vivian Gray. Gray scored 36 points and played 38 minutes.
“We tried everything against Gray,” Mittie said. “We just could not get her stopped. (We) switched, trapped, different people started on her, and different people switched on her. She was just that good. My guess is we just need to tip our cap to her and say what a great game she had.”
The Wildcats were able be a force 19 turnovers and turn them into 23 points, including a steal by Jaelyn Glenn with 3:01 remaining in the fourth quarter that pushed the K-State lead to six.
“I thought it was a heck of a game,” Mittie said. “Both teams offensively were really good. I was proud of our group the way they battled because some key defensive plays (happened) when they made runs. Jaelyn (Glenn) had a big steal. We got some big plays. I think that was a key for us.”
The Wildcats now travel to Waco, Texas, to take on No. 9 Baylor on Wednesday, February 9.
NO. 25 KANSAS STATE 82
TEXAS TECH 75
No. 25 Kansas State (82)
Totals: 28-51 FG, 22-28 FT
Ayoka Lee 12-15, 7-9, 31, Jaelyn Glenn, 6-8, 2-2, 16, Brylee Glen, 6-11, 1-3, 14, Serena Sundell, 1-7, 9-10, 12, Laura Macke, 1-1, 2-2, 4, Emilee Ebert, 1-4, 1-2, 3.
Three-point field goals: Glenn (2), Sundell (1), Glenn (1)
Texas Tech (75)
Vivian Gray, 14-19, 7-7, 36, Chantae Embry, 3-4, 3-4, 11, Bre’Amber Scott, 2-7, 6, Ella Tofaeono, 3-5, 6, Taylah Thomas, 3-8, 6, Bryn Gerlich, 1-5, 2-4, 4, Rhyle McKinney, 2-3, 4, Tatum Veitenheimer, 1-1, 2.
Three-point field goals made: Embry (2), Scott (2), Gray (1).