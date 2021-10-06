In this file photo, Kansas State center Ayoka Lee (50) reaches for a rebound during a game against Oklahoma at Bramlage Coliseum. Lee was a unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big 12 team for the second straight year.
Kansas State women’s basketball junior star center Ayoka Lee on Wednesday was named as a unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big 12 team for the second straight year.
Lee comes into the season as a 2022 All-America candidate and the top returning shot blocker in the Big 12.
She also is the No. 4 returning rebounder in the conference and the No. 5 returning scorer. Lee is just 66 points away from scoring her 1,000th career point, and when she does, she will become the fifth player in program history with 1,000 or more points 500 or more rebounds and 100 or more blocked shots in their career.
Lee ended the 2020-21 season as a 2021 WBCA All-America honorable mention. She also was a preseason candidate for the Wade Trophy, Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award and Lisa Leslie Award.
She ended the season averaging 19.1 per game, which was the highest single-season average by a K-State player since Brittany Chambers set the school record (21.0) during the 2012-13 campaign.
Lee was the first player in K-State women’s basketball history to put up 450 or more points, 200 or more rebounds and 45 or more blocks in her first two season.
Lee was the lone Wildcat to garner preseason Big 12 honors.
K-State will open the season on Halloween in an exhibition versus Washburn.