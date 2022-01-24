Only 4,347 fans were packed into Bramlage Coliseum Sunday afternoon to watch K-State take on No. 14 Oklahoma. By the next day, millions around the world were talking about the Wildcats and their junior center who just played the greatest offensive game in the sports’ history.
Ayoka Lee’s 61 points versus a ranked Oklahoma team set a new high-mark for women’s college basketball.
The previous record, 60 points, was set twice in two very different ways.
In February of 1987, Cindy Brown of Long Beach State put up 60 points in a game where her team scored 149 points versus San Jose State.
In February of 2016, Rachel Banham of Minnesota matched that feat in a double-overtime victory at Northwestern.
Both record-setting performances are still impressive, but the shadow that Lee’s 61 now casts is too big to ignore.
The junior broke the record versus an Oklahoma team that came into the game ranked 14th in the country. She did it in only 35 minutes and she did it without even attempting a 3.
The performance remains as perplexing and impressive more than 24 hours later as it did in the minutes following the game for Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk.
“Well, obviously, she just set an NCAA record,” Baranczyk said after being asked if she had ever seen a performance akin to Lee’s historic display. “So from that standpoint, no. I don’t know, maybe I need another word. What’s another word for incredible? Outstanding, amazing, spectacular, All-American? Yes, all of those things. She was great.”
What else can you say when you get caught on the wrong side of an NCAA record?
Watching Lee is like watching one of those Tik-Tok videos where some master craftsman, artisan or chef effortlessly creates stunning beauty out of nothing in seconds right before your eyes. It’s not showy or flashy, but it is transfixing. A magic trick in a jersey, basketball shorts and a knee brace.
The junior is almost always in complete control. You can push, you can shove, you can grab and it won’t matter. You can send one person and you can send three. When opposing center’s step onto the court with Ayoka Lee, they buy a ticket for 40 minutes of hopeless despair.
Who knows how long Lee’s record will stand. Maybe 30 years or longer or six or fewer. Regardless, Lee’s performance is the most singularly impressive feat ever recorded in a K-State basketball uniform, men’s or women’s.
Just 4,374 people were there in Bramlage on Sunday to watch her break the NCAA record, but surely, 1000s more who weren’t will say they were in the years to come.
Can you blame them?