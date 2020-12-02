Kansas State women's basketball star Ayoka Lee can't claim to be under the radar any longer.
The sophomore picked up her fourth national preseason honor Tuesday, earning a spot on the 2021 John R. Wooden Award Top 30 watch list. The award is given to the college women's basketball player of the year.
She has also earned spots on the watch lists for the Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy and Lisa Leslie Award. Lee was a 2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 selection.
Lee scored 17 points in the Wildcats' first game while also grabbing nine rebounds and blocking four shots. She needs five more blocks to become the eighth player in program history to reach 100 career blocks.
The sophomore is coming off a year in which she won the 2020 Big 12 Freshman of the Year and made the 2020 All-Big 12 first team. She averaged 15.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game in her inaugural season.
Lee and Kansas State will face a tough task Thursday when No. 11 Kentucky comes to Manhattan. While K-State plays through Lee in the center of the floor, Kentucky spreads the ball out, as three of its top five scorers are at the guard position. Kentucky fields just one center in 6-foot-4 center Olivia Owens.
Lee, who stands 6-foot-6, figures to play a major role in any upset bid K-State throws Kentucky's way. She will be the tallest player on the floor, and statistically will be the top scoring and rebounding post player to take the court.
The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.