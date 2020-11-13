Following a stellar freshman season, Kansas State's Ayoka Lee has been named to the 2021 Lisa Leslie Award watch list.
The award is given to the nation's top center. Twenty players were named to the list on Friday.
Lee returns to Kansas State after a freshman season that saw her win the Big 12 Freshman of the Year award and earn a spot on the All-Big 12 first team. She averaged 15.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.
She is the first freshman in program history to average a double-double in conference play.
Fans are allowed to participate in the first three rounds of voting for the award. The list will be narrowed to 10 players in early February and then five players in early March.
Kansas State starts its season with an exhibition against Fort Hays State on Nov. 25 before opening the regular season with a home game against Southern on Nov. 29.