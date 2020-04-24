Ayoka Lee isn't finished picking up awards for her stellar freshman campaign.
Lee was named to the Her Hoops Stats Fab 15 Freshman Team on Thursday, which is selected from the freshman of the year from each of the nation's 32 conferences. Lee represented the Big 12 after becoming the second Kansas state women's basketball player in program history to win the award. Nicole Ohlde was the first to do so in 2001.
Lee averaged 15.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game during the season, both of which were top 10 marks in the country in both categories. Her 3.1 blocks per game were the top marks of any freshman.
The other freshmen to make the team were Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Haley Cavinder (Fresno State), Dyaisha Fair (Buffalo), Abby Feit (Evansville), Alex Fowler (Portland), Aislynn Hayes (Middle Tennessee State), Jada Holland (Grand Canyon), Elizabeth Kitley (Virginia Tech), Ila Lane (UC Santa Barbara), Ashley Owusu (Maryland), Kyla McMakin (Longwood), Kayla Padilla (Penn), Alissa Pili (Southern California) and Maddy Siegrist (Villanova).