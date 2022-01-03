Kansas State's Ayoka Lee (5) shoots a free throw in a game against Baylor on Sunday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum. Lee scored 32 points, including 10 from the line which earned her Big 12 and ESPN.com Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Both the Big 12 and ESPN.com named Kansas State junior center Ayoka Lee Player of the Week after her otherworldly second-half performance in the Wildcats’ win over then-No. 10 Baylor on Sunday.
Lee scored a game-high 32 points, including 28 points in the second half. She went 11 of 16 from the field and 10 of 13 from the free throw line while also snagging 10 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists.
It marked the fourth time this season Lee has had 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds in the same game. The junior has nine double-doubles in 13 games this year.
Lee also broke the school record for points scored in a single quarter after putting up 19 in the third period. Kayla Goth previously held the record after scoring 18 versus UT-Arlington on Feb. 27, 2019. Lee outscored Baylor on her own, 19-17, during the quarter.
The junior has been named Big 12 Player of the Week three times this season and ESPN.com National Player of the Week twice. She is the only player to earn a repeat honor from ESPN.com this season.
Lee leads the Big 12 in scoring (24.4 points per game), field goal percentage (.578), 30-point games (5), blocks (50) and blocks per game (3.9). She leads the nation in total points scored (317), blocks per game and double-doubles.
The Wildcats will get their first conference road test of the season this week. They travel to Oklahoma State on Wednesday and West Virginia on Saturday before returning back home on Jan. 11 to face No. 12 Iowa State.