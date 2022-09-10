112021_mer_spt_ksubaylorFB-24.jpg

Kansas State linebacker Austin Moore (41) reacts after a fumble recovery for the Wildcats was reversed in a game against Baylor in November of 2021. Moore led the team in tackles with five in K-State’s season opener versus South Dakota.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

After walking on, redshirting in 2019, playing in seven games in 2020 and playing in all 13 games in 2021, junior Austin Moore was put on scholarship in the spring of 2021 and is now a starting linebacker.

Moore attended a K-State football camp his junior year of high school, and coach Blake Seiler, linebackers coach at the time, liked how hard he worked and eventually offered Moore a walk-on spot.

