Kansas State linebacker Austin Moore (41) reacts after a fumble recovery for the Wildcats was reversed in a game against Baylor in November of 2021. Moore led the team in tackles with five in K-State’s season opener versus South Dakota.
After walking on, redshirting in 2019, playing in seven games in 2020 and playing in all 13 games in 2021, junior Austin Moore was put on scholarship in the spring of 2021 and is now a starting linebacker.
Moore attended a K-State football camp his junior year of high school, and coach Blake Seiler, linebackers coach at the time, liked how hard he worked and eventually offered Moore a walk-on spot.
After Seiler left for West Virginia, Moore was actually uncertain he was still going to have a spot offered to walk on and recruiting director Taylor Braet got into contact with Moore to ensure him he was still welcome.
Through the coaching changes that brought in head coach Chris Klieman and linebackers coach Steve Stanard, Moore still had his eyes set on playing college football at K-State.
“It was crazy because I had never really met any of the coaches that were here,” Moore said. “Seiler was a big reason why I was wanting to come here. It was also because it is K-State and close to home. I knew I still wanted to come here no matter what.”
What impressed Moore about K-State was not necessarily a locker room full of highly-recruited players, but a locker room full of hard workers that came and proved themselves everyday on the field.
The Louisburg, Kansas native showed that he was worthy of a scholarship after his performance during the 2021 season.
He recorded 18 tackles, three of which were for a loss. He had a tackle for loss in four of the final five games and his career-high in tackles (five) came in his first career start against Kansas, a feat he matched when he started in the season opener versus South Dakota.
On top of earning a starting spot at linebacker position, Moore also plays special teams.
Moore is not a big talker. He is more quiet and reserved which is how he earned the nickname, “The Machine” on the tea.
When Moore was a freshman, (former K-State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton) told him he was not showing a lot of emotion and was answering questions really fast.
But, when he is on the field, Moore does not let his reserved personality affect how he leads his teammates and makes his presence felt on the football field.
“I don’t say a whole lot of extra things, I am not someone who starts a whole lot of conversations,” Moore said. “But on the field, when I see something, I am going to make sure that everyone around me sees it, too.”
Sophomore defensive end Nate Matlack sees the difference in the person Moore is on and off the field.
“He is definitely a quiet person off the field, but once he gets on the field he turns into a different guy,” Matlack said. “We also talk about how Austin is a completely different person on the field. He plays physical.
“It is cool to see how he can just flip a switch from being how he is off the field to how he is on the field. Within just taking a step onto the field, he is ready to go and locked in.”
Not only does Matlack see a difference in Moore on the field from the social aspect, but he also says the 6-foot-1, 217-pound linebacker makes good plays defensively in practice.
“During practice he strips the ball probably once per practice,” Matlack said. “We have been working on this technique called the simo-punch, and he is really good at it. He definitely makes big plays. We just have so much season left where he is going to show that.”
Moore said stripping the ball is something the coaches have the linebackers really focus on.
“It is something that I have seen players at the NFL level do,” Moore said. “Focus on the ball.”
The junior linebacker did say that being a reserved person made it a little tougher for him to earn a scholarship at first with the team. He did not have a super big relationship with the coaches because he was not talking a whole lot.
But, Moore said, he managed to show the coaches why he deserved a scholarship by making plays when he got his opportunity.
“He is a really physical dude,” Matlack said. “He is a small-town kid that came in here and earned a scholarship. I have so much respect for him. He plays extremely hard. I am super excited to see what he does this season.”