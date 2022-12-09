Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) is pursued by Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) during the second half of a game Nov. 5. Anudike-Uzomah was named an All-American by Walter Camp and the Football Writers Association of America.
Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah earned multiple all-America honors this week after the wrap up of the the Wildcats’ 10-3 regular season on Saturday with a 31-28 victory over TCU in the Big 12 Championship game.
On Thursday, Anudike-Uzomah was named a second-team Walter Camp All-American.
He is the first Wildcat to earn the honor since offensive lineman Dalton Risner earned the honor in 2018.
Anudike-Uzomah was also named a second-team selection to the Football Writers Association of American (FWAA) All-American team.
It’s the second straight year a K-State player has earned an honor from the FWAA as Anudike-Uzomah’s roommate, Deuce Vaughn, was named to the second team as an all-purpose player last year.
The Kansas City native and 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year has registered 44 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks to go along with two forced fumbles and a pass breakup so far this season.
He ranks second in the Big 12 in sacks, including his three-sack game versus Texas Tech. That was the third time he’s had three sacks in a game..
The Wildcats, who ended the season ranked ninth in the College Football Playoff rankings, will face No. 5 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on December 31 in New Orleans. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.