Texas Kansas St Football

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) is pursued by Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) during the second half of a game Nov. 5. Anudike-Uzomah was named an All-American by Walter Camp and the Football Writers Association of America.

 Associated Press

Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah earned multiple all-America honors this week after the wrap up of the the Wildcats’ 10-3 regular season on Saturday with a 31-28 victory over TCU in the Big 12 Championship game.

On Thursday, Anudike-Uzomah was named a second-team Walter Camp All-American.

