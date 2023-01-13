10032022-mer-spt-kstatefb-1
Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) and nose guard Robert Hentz II (15) leave the field with smiles after the Wildcats beat Texas Tech, 37-28, Oct. 1 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Anudike-Uzomah announced Thursday that he will forgo his senior season with the Wildcats and enter the NFL draft.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Felix Anudike-Uzomah is headed to the professional ranks.

Kansas State’s star defensive end announced in a Twitter post Thursday his intention to forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL draft.

