The Kansas State baseball team went 3-1 over the weekend on its road trip to Stanford.
The Wildcats (9-6) took the opening game 6-1 on the back of pitcher Carson Seymour. The redshirt sophomore scattered two hits and one unearned run across six innings, striking out nine Cardinal batters along the way.
After Stanford (5-11) tied the score 1-1 in the fourth inning, K-State retook the lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Cameron Thompson. The Wildcats added to the lead throughout the game, scoring two more runs in the fifth off a double from Terrence Spurlin before adding runs in the sixth and eighth innings.
The only loss of the weekend for the Wildcats came in the opening game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
The Cardinal picked up a 7-5 win. K-State starter Connor McCullough gave up four earned runs through five innings while walking four and striking out six. Reliever Jaxon Passino didn’t fare much better, allowing three runs in 2.2 innings before Andrew Stratman closed the game out for the Wildcats.
K-State bounced back in the second game in a big way, winning 11-1. The Wildcats used three pitchers to scatter nine hits, with Stanford’s lone run being attributed to Kasey Ford.
Eight of K-State’s nine runs came off the bats of the Wildcats’ third, fourth and fifth batters.
K-State clinched the series win Sunday with another 6-1 win. Jordan Wicks was the hero for the Wildcats, pitching seven innings of one-run baseball while striking out four.
Dylan Phillips opened the lead for K-State in the second inning with a two-run home run.