Sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter’s confidence was beaming after Kansas State volleyball's scrimmage Monday afternoon.
“I feel really excited,” she said. “During practices, I knew that this team was very competitive. We had just a different energy. After this scrimmage, I know for sure that this team is going to do really good. We are going to mesh really well.”
Middle blocker Sydney Bolding, in her first year with the program, also like what she sees heading into the 2021 season.
“There is a lot of leadership on this team for sure,” Bolding said. “There is a lot of positivity going into (this season).”
With a year of experience under her belt, Carter has seen the team make progress. Now, she is looking forward to building on the gains made last season.
“This year we have a lot of upperclassman (and) we have two seniors,” Carter said. “I am excited, because we have a lot of leaders on this team. Both people who are coming in and people who are already here. It is a different team, and I am excited about it.”
A transfer from Jacksonville University, Bolding is grateful for the opportunity to play volleyball in a Power 5 conference.
“I wanted to be on a team with a really high level of competition and high level of speed, and just a higher level of volleyball,” Bolding said. “(Head coach Suzie Fritz) told me that is exactly what this program is about: how motivated every single player is and how they have such a great thing going on right now.”
Fritz found nothing but positives after the scrimmage.
“I thought we were incredibly competitive,” Fritz said. “Our dig effort is outstanding right now. I thought our serving effort is pretty effective, we have been investing a lot of time into it in the last week or so. Those were the high points for me.”
The Wildcats have another exhibition match Saturday, hosting UMKC at 3 p.m.