After a mass exodus from the Kansas State men’s basketball roster following the hire of head coach Jerome Tang on March 21, all nine former Wildcat scholarship players have signed with new teams.
Only two (Nijel Pack and Davion Bradford) managed to find Power 5 landing spots, but all nine will be playing Division I college basketball next season.
Pack was the most high profile transfer of the bunch.
After rumors of a possible stay closer to his Indianapolis home at a school like Purdue or Ohio State, Pack bucked all expectations and predictions and took his talents down to South Beach to play at Miami.
Pack was also the recipient of a incredibly lucrative NIL deal by way of LifeWallet, a South Florida digital healthcare startup.
The former Wildcat shooting guard will recieve $400,000 a year for the next two years along with a new car. The deal was announced publicly on Twitter by LifeWallet owner John Ruiz after Pack committed at the end of April.
The Hurricanes made the Elite 8 last season and return several solid pieces from that team.
While Pack was one of the first Wildcats to find a new landing spots, Bradford exited the transfer portal on May 11 when he announced he was heading to the ACC to play for Wake Forest and second-year coach Steve Forbes.
The Demon Deacons made it to the quarterfinals of last season’s NIT where they lost to Texas A&M.
Forward Seryee Lewis was the first Wildcat to find a new home. The sophomore from Chicago announced on April 20th that he will head down to Houston and play for a Rice team that ended the year with a 16-17 record and loss in the opening round of the College Basketball Invitational versus Ohio.
Several days later, sophomore Selton Miguel announced that he would be playing for South Florida.
The Angola native will try to help boost a Bulls roster that won just eight games last season and finished dead-last in the American.
On April 28, forward Carlton Linguard Jr. decided to head home. The San Antonio-native signed on to play for UTSA, a team that struggled last season under former K-State great Steve Henson, finishing the year 10-22.
Luke Kasubke announced his commitment to Illinois State eight days later. Kasubke joins former Wildcat walk-on Joe Petrakis in Normal, Ill..
Junior center Kaosi Ezeagu signed on with Sam Houston State at the beginning of May. The injury-prone big man will look to help the Bearcats after a strong 19-14 campaign in the WAC last season.
Last year’s freshman, Logan Landers and Maximus Edwards, were two of the last to sign.
Landers joins a very successful Grand Canyon program that ended last year with a 23-8 record. The team closed the season in the WAC tournament with a loss to a very talented New Mexico State squad.
Last but not least, Edwards announced that he was transferring to George Washington on Thursday. The Colonials went 12-18 last season, including an 8-9 mark in Atlantic 10 play.
Several former Wildcat staff members also have found new homes, even though it seems that former head coach Bruce Weber will be sitting out next season.
Weber has not commented on his exit from K-State or if he plans to officially retire since his resignation press conference at the very end of last season.
Former associate head coach Chris Lowery went back to his Missouri Valley roots. He will be a special assistant to Missouri State head coach Dana Ford.
Former assistant coach Jermaine Henderson returned to Cleveland State, where he coached from 2014-16 before his move to Manhattan.
Former Wildcat star and assistant coach Shane Southwell has not publicly announced any new coaching opportunities.