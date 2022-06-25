Kansas State track and field star and two-time national champion in the high jump Tejaswin (TJ) Shankar has no intentions of slowing down now that his college career has come to an end.
And, frankly, that’s the way he prefers it.
Shankar has always liked being busy, which is something fairly easy to accomplish as a student-athlete.
Despite being a lock to qualify for the NCAA Championships this season in the high jump, the senior decided to dedicate most of his time to training for a decathlon, something he’s always wanted to tackle.
After a season of training and working through a bout of jumper’s knee (pateller tendinitis), Shankar made his decathlon debut at the Big 12 Championship meet in Lubbock back in May and finished third overall, winning a bronze medal.
Completing the decathlon and finishing as well as he did took some weight off of his shoulders. He easily qualified in high jump as the NCAA Preliminary meet and shifted his gaze toward one final collegiate meet and a final shot of repeating as NCAA Champion.
Shankar won his first title his freshman year and five years later, he had one last chance to win another. It’s an opportunity that might fill some athletes with pressure and dread, but not the talented New Delhi native. Shankar approached the task with the calm and zen that comes with years of experience and a incredible confidence in his abilities and self-worth.
“Going in, I didn’t have any hopes because I set out to achieve what I wanted to achieve,” Shankar said. “Every meet, going in, I think about the outcome, but this was the only time where, since it was my last collegiate meet, I wanted to go out and see what happens and have fun and not have any expectations.”
That approach served him well. He found himself among the final two jumpers left standing and the competition moved to a jump-off. Shankar cleared the first bar at 2.27 meters (7 feet, 5.25 inches) and that was enough to clinch the title.
Now, Shankar has his sights set on the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. While many Olympic athletes make training their full-time and only jobs, Shankar wants to make things a little more difficult.
He’s also accepted a job in Kansas City as an audit associate — he graduated with a master’s in accounting — and plans on trying to do both until he absolutely can’t.
“I want to do both just to find out if I need to take time to only focus on track,” Shankar said. “Until then, I want to try both and see if i can manage because I like doing multiple things at one time and that kind of brings out the best in me.”
If there comes a time where he can only do one, track and the Olympics will take priority.
“That’s my first job,” Shankar said. “That’s what I do. But every time I’ve jumped high or done something worthwhile, it’s because I’ve had my mind involved in other things. So that’s why I want the other job. You can only train three to four hours a day and then what I am doing for the rest? Might as well do something worthwhile. Everybody says it’s going to be tough, but if you don’t try it, how will you know?”