As Skylar Thompson laid on his back on the ground at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, trainers tending to him, head coach Chris Klieman on his knees and inconsolable a few feet away, a single thought raced through Thompson’s mind.
His football career was over.
“Just all the flashes of coming back from my previous injury and all the hard work that I put in to play this year,” he said, “and just like that, it’s gone.”
Moments earlier, Thompson had crumpled to the turf as he went to block for star tailback Deuce Vaughn. Thompson never engaged a Southern Illinois player Sept. 11 before he went down with what later was diagnosed as a knee injury. Thompson, Kansas State’s sixth-year senior starting quarterback, missed the next 11 quarters of the team’s season: the remainder of the Southern Illinois game and all of the contests against Nevada and Oklahoma State, respectively. Yet after playing just two and a half games last year before it ended with a season-ending shoulder injury, Thompson was elated to learn he wouldn’t suffer the same fate twice.
This time, there was light at the end of the tunnel.
“To get the news that it wasn’t what we thought it was — something that I’d be able to come back from and play again — I was excited and very happy considering all the situation that I was dealt with,” he said. “I regrouped and attacked my rehab as hard as I possibly could, and our training staff did a tremendous job of pushing me in that aspect and getting me healthy.”
Thompson returned last week, starting and playing every offensive snap of K-State’s home loss to then-No. 6 Oklahoma. While he wasn’t able to suit up the past few weeks, he remained as engaged as ever.
Meeting with coaches and his fellow quarterbacks to go over game plans. Watching copious amounts of film.
“Doing all those things (I would do if I was) playing,” Thompson said, “because I knew there’d be a time where I’d come back and I wanted to stay sharp in that aspect.”
He was as precise as he’s ever been, completing 71% (29-for-41) of his passes for 320 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. In his 37 games as a Wildcat entering Saturday, he never had posted a stat line like that. His three touchdowns matched a personal-best set against Iowa State in 2019. It only was the second time he’d ever broken the 300-yard barrier. (He also did so last season in the come-from-behind win at Oklahoma, when he finished with 344.) Yet it was the completion percentage that set Saturday’s performance apart.
K-State never has been a pass heavy team in Thompson’s tenure, be it under Klieman or his predecessor, Bill Snyder. Prior to Saturday, Thompson had thrown 25 or more passes in a game just 11 times.
Saturday only was second time he ended with a completion rate above 70% — and the other occasion, last year’s outing against the Sooners, barely qualified, as he only had 25 attempts that day.
Though Thompson had opportunities to scramble for yardage on occasion, he instead was content to keep plays alive to try to get the ball into his teammates’ hands.
“There would be some times there where stepping up, I felt there was a huge lane to run,” he said. “But instead, there’s Deuce or there’s (fourth-year junior receiver) Phil (Brooks). Just having a sixth sense of where my guys were at and being able to distribute in that situation.”
Since Klieman took over as K-State’s head coach in December 2018, he couldn’t recall many games he’s seen Thompson play better. He just knew Thompson couldn’t care less given the result.
“He doesn’t want to tell you that because we didn’t win the game,” Klieman said. “But to think that he has not played since — whenever it was, second quarter or first quarter of Southern Illinois — to do what that kid did, against that defense, and be under duress ... he hung in there and said, ‘I’m gonna pitch it around.’ That kid was on point today.”
Thompson’s return to the lineup, Vaughn said, was “a big lift” to the team.
“Just having him on the field, in the huddle, the leader that he is, the player that he is, we were super ecstatic when we got the news that he was playing,” said Vaughn, Thompson’s favorite target Saturday with 10 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. “He’s a leader of men. He’s our guy. He’s somebody I’m going to ride behind forever.”
Landry Weber would, too. A fifth-year senior wide receiver, Weber had the best game of his college career Saturday, recording single-game personal highs for receptions (four) and receiving (65) — and he caught his first touchdown as a Wildcat for good measure. Though Saturday might have showcased it to the public, Weber said, his breakout game might have come sooner if not for Thompson’s injury, owing to the chemistry they had developed over the offseason.
They rediscovered it Saturday.
“I felt like we were just really on the same page,” Weber said.”You could see it in our eyes. We were together.”
All of it — Thompson’s gritty performance, Weber’s memorable showing, pushing a top-10 Oklahoma squad (and almost upsetting it) for the third consecutive season — nearly was put on hold.
According to both Klieman and Thompson, the latter’s status for the game still was up in the air until he woke up Saturday morning.
“It was going to come down how I was feeling, how confident I was,” Thompson said. “I had a conversation with Coach (Klieman) and (quarterbacks) Coach (Collin) Klein, and we were feeling good and they were confident. I was ready to go.”
Klieman said he wasn’t sure how close Thompson was to being 100% health wise; he just knew his quarterback was “healthy enough that they cleared him to play.” Before taking any questions after the loss, Thompson told reporters he would not directly discuss his health or the details surrounding last month’s injury.
For now, only he knows how close he is to optimum health.
After battling his share of injuries during his six years in Manhattan, however, he knows his body.
And he listens to what it’s telling him.
“The thing is, I obviously want to be healthy,” he said. “I want to do all those things, but if there’s any possibility of being able to play and being able to help this team, I’m going to do it.”
Loss aside, Thompson checked off every objective he aimed to achieve Saturday.
“I was good enough that I could contribute and help this team be in a position to win the game. That was my main focus — and that’s always been my main focus. That will never change.”