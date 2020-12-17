Kansas State's running back depth is expected to receive a jolt once the spring semester begins.
Head coach Chris Klieman said Wednesday that Joe Ervin, who would have been a redshirt freshman this fall, should be back in the fold come January. Ervin was one of four K-State players who opted out of the 2020 campaign before the season began. He's the only one set to return; fellow running back Thomas Grayson, defensive tackle Matthew Pola-Mao and defensive back Jonathan Alexander all entered the transfer portal last month.
But Ervin is set for a second go-round with the Wildcats when the calendar flips to 2021.
"The plan is for Joe to come back once we start the second semester," Klieman said. "You bet.”
A native of Rock Hill, S.C., Ervin played in four games in 2019, preserving his redshirt. He finished with 95 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. His best game came in the Sunflower Showdown, when he ran 10 times for 46 yards, with a personal-best carry of 13 yards. He scored his lone touchdown against Bowling Green on Sept. 7, 2019.
After the departure of graduate transfers James Gilbert and Jordon Brown, Ervin was primed to take on a larger role in the offense in 2020. At least until his opt out.
With Ervin not available, freshman Deuce Vaughn stepped up and put together a stellar season, winning the Big 12's Offensive Freshman of the Year award and earning a spot on the All-Big 12 second team — voted on by the league's coaches — on Thursday.
Standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 177 pounds, Ervin's major weapon is his explosiveness, which he hopes to showcase again come next season.
"Once he sees a hole, he can get into and out of it," K-State running backs coach Brian Anderson said in August, "and he’s got enough speed to (take it a long way)."