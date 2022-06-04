Almost two decades later, Ell Roberson feels redeemed. Absolved, accepted, and celebrated. Loved.
This fall, his name will go up on the stadium at K-State. He’ll be recognized as one of the greats, forever. Only 20 men who’ve ever played for the Wildcats have been memorialized that way.
When Bill Snyder earlier this month called to tell him he was being inducted into K-State football’s “Ring of Honor,” Roberson excused himself from a work meeting, stepped into the hallway, and started going a little crazy.
“I was tremendously stoked,” the 41-year-old former star said in an extended phone interview with The Mercury. “I just felt… I really don’t have words to explain it, you know, especially with all of the work that I put in, and the love and the blood, sweat and tears I put in at Kansas State. It was just good to be recognized.”
It’s been a long time coming. Everybody knows about the sweat. But yes, there was blood. And tears. Nearly a generation ago, he left Manhattan, not uttering a word, disappearing from public view, beat up physically and psychologically, a college kid who did something dumb, set adrift. He came back to town once for a game, but he’s never been down on the field since 2003. That will change this fall.
“It’ll be bittersweet, to hear the crowd roar for you again, for the last time,” he said. To see his name on the wall of the stadium, “is something that’s going to last a lifetime…even when I’m gone, people will still see that.”
*****
In some ways, Roberson’s story has always been about redemption. But this might be the most important cycle of it.
First, some context.
When he last stepped on that turf, the place was called KSU Stadium. It was Nov. 22, 2003, and he was the starting quarterback of a team that won some of the most memorable games in program history. He was breaking all kinds of records. He still holds many.
The team on that day — Roberson’s last time on home turf — beat Missouri to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game against Oklahoma. When that Mizzou game ended, the ‘Cats had won six straight, including a 38-9 demolition of Nebraska in Lincoln. Roberson was the unquestioned leader, even getting up in the face of the starting Nebraska quarterback prior to the game to let him know the ‘Cats weren’t backing down. It was K-State’s first win in Lincoln since 1968.
Two weeks later came the greatest K-State football triumph ever, a 35-7 beatdown of Oklahoma in the conference championship game. Roberson threw four touchdown passes. It was the program’s first conference title since 1934. For those things, and for his individual accomplishments, Snyder says, Roberson clearly deserved to be considered one of the all-time greats here.
He and his team — including Darren Sproles, Josh Buhl, Nick Leckey, Ryan Lilja, all future NFL players — were on top of the world. Roberson had a cannon of an arm, breakaway speed, toughness to break tackles and an intelligence and vision for the game that comes from study and experience. Sproles was the best running back in the country, a guy that even the purposefully boring Snyder once said couldn’t be tackled in a phone booth.
They were playing better than anyone in the country, and they knew it. They were set to play Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Then came the fall from grace. On a night at the team hotel in a Phoenix suburb, Roberson was accused of sexual assault. Police investigated, interviewing everyone involved, concluding that there was no evidence of a crime. Roberson was neither arrested nor charged. He was never in trouble before, hasn’t been since, and the only thing that anybody ever determined was that there was a girl in his room after the team curfew.
ESPN initially erroneously reported that he had been charged, and the whole episode became a major distraction. Snyder and Athletics Director Tim Weiser, after conducting their own inquiry in the short time before the game, determined that Roberson had violated curfew, and Snyder sat him for the first quarter. Snyder also decided to cancel his scholarship for his last semester of college, and to withhold his championship ring until he graduated.
Roberson ran for two touchdowns and threw for 294 yards in three quarters. The ‘Cats lost that game, 35-28, despite a furious rally in the second half.
“I felt like my world was crashing on me,” Roberson says now, reflecting.
*****
He tried to make it to the NFL, but as a running quarterback at K-State, he was too beat up to perform at the combine or in any sort of all-star game. He eventually played professionally for two years in Canada, but it turned out he had torn his rotator cuff some time before.
He felt his legacy at K-State was tarnished by the way it ended, and he felt that was unfair.
“I resented it a whole lot,” he said. “I look at my career, and everything that I’ve done, not only for K State, but for, you know, Catbacker events, volunteering for kids and trying to be a positive person…I just felt that it could have been handled differently.”
He’s not the only one.
“I thought it was unfair,” said Michael Smith, who was an assistant coach under Snyder at that time. “He did a lot more for K-State than what people even know,” Smith said, mentioning that Roberson got good grades and graduated, was involved in the community, was a “great, great teammate,” and “I don’t think he ever turned down an autograph.”
Snyder agrees with most of that, and says it’s been clear for a long time that the initial allegations “proved not to be true.” He acknowledges now that the punishment was “heavier than most would have gotten” for violating curfew, but says Roberson “did make a mistake.” It was complicated — it would have been easy to simply send Roberson home as a public-relations move, but Snyder said that would have hurt the fans and the team the most, and that was unfair. So he tried to split the difference.
Roberson has gone on to a successful professional career; he’s a safety program and training specialist at Targa Resources, a Fortune 500 energy company, based in Houston. He also has two daughters, and he’s engaged to be married next summer to his longtime partner, Veronica Arenas.
“He’s made great strides,” Snyder says.
But as the news media works, the eventual exoneration wasn’t as big a story as the initial accusation. And his long-term success? Not ever on TV, of course.
And so he wasn’t sure he’d ever quite overcome it.
“That was one of the things that I felt like may have possibly removed me from possibly even getting that award,” he said, referring to the Ring of Honor.
*****
But Roberson’s entire K-State career had already set a pattern: Fighting through adversity to achieve the greatness that his talent always promised.
He arrived in 1999 as one of the highest-rated recruits in Texas. The first time he ever touched the ball — the spring game before the 2000 season — he ran 73 yards, untouched, for a touchdown. He was widely viewed as the second coming of Michael Bishop.
“He carried a heavy burden,” Snyder says.
His first start? A win at USC in 2001. Then an eye-popping performance at Oklahoma. But then four straight losses, a high ankle sprain, and a relatively crummy 6-6 record his sophomore year. He lost the starting job to Marc Dunn, a juco transfer who was a more traditional drop-back passer.
Up, then down. Humbled, he says now. “I think it was one of the best things that could have happened for me in my career,” he said. It just made him work harder.
Down, then up. In 2002, he again split time with Dunn as the season opened. But then, in a game against USC in Manhattan, he came off the bench and electrified the place, throwing and passing for a touchdown, and outdueling that year’s Heisman winner, Carson Palmer. He was the unquestioned leader after that.
“I wasn’t coming off the field again,” he said. “You’d have had to carry me off on a stretcher.”
He blistered Nebraska for 228 rushing yards. He ran for three TDs and threw another in a 64-0 beatdown at Lawrence. He led a breathtaking comeback in the Holiday Bowl with three fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Arizona State. That capped an 11-2 season.
Up, then down. Ranked #7 to start the next season, K-State was in position to compete for anything in 2003, with a roster full of future pros, including Sproles, whose name is already in the Ring of Honor. The season-opener was a blowout win over Cal, quarterbacked by Aaron Rodgers.
But then Roberson broke a bone in his left hand, and without him K-State fell to Marshall, a second-tier school, at home. When Roberson returned, still a little hobbled, they lost at Texas and at Oklahoma State. Any hope of a national title was out the window. The ‘Cats fell out of the polls.
Then up again. Six wins in a row, including the big one at Lincoln; the iconic moment getting in Jammal Lord’s face.
(Now just a regular dad, Roberson says he shows video of that moment to his basketball-playing 13-year-old daughter Brooklynn, telling her that’s the attitude you have to bring to games from the tip. “You know, no prisoners, you gotta go out there and you got to let them know that you’re comin’ with it,” he says. “She just laughs, though.”)
And then the win over OU. Commentators said the undefeated Sooners were possibly the best college football team in history, led by that year’s Heisman winner, Jason White. Even in that game, the ‘Cats were down 7-0, appearing to be outclassed at the start. Roberson said his own dad, going to the game with K-State gear on, was told by some sort of metro driver into the stadium that K-State had no chance.
Roberson’s four touchdown passes set a record for the conference title game. The game wasn’t even close; both Roberson and Sproles far outclassed White.
“We always believed, and that’s what got us that victory,” he said.
(Incidentally, Roberson says he’s watched the “Stand Up for the Champions” highlight video compilation of that game many times, as he has lots of other K-State highlights. “I know all of them by heart,” he said.)
Triumph. Adversity. Redemption.
*****
Sin. A long repentance. And eventually, absolution.
He completed his degree that spring; his tuition that semester was covered by Eddie Kennison, a Chiefs player at the time who read about the situation and decided to help, according to both Roberson and Smith.
And, although he felt bitter initially, he came to believe over time that it was somehow for the best, too.
He accepted responsibility, and he grew.
“It’s made me the man that I am, for the simple fact that I always feel like God doesn’t put anything on you that you can’t bear,” he said.
“I didn’t understand that, when I was at that particular age, but it opened my eyes to a lot of things,” he said. “What you may think is right, may not always be right.”
“How you carry yourself, or…the situations that you put yourself in…you see it all the time, people just being at a certain place, you see people getting shot, or you see people getting kidnapped, just because they’re at the wrong place, they’re out too late, or they had a party and stuff breaks out, and everybody should have left.
“I wish that did not happen in my career…but I got over it. It’s made me a better person, and I’m a successful person.”
He says he doesn’t hesitate to talk about all that now, and that he’s advised lots of kids about how to handle themselves better, how to avoid situations that lead to those problems.
“I always, always try to tell kids just keep yourself surrounded with people that light up when you’re around,” he said. “I always try to instill it in my daughters: Stay away from negative people or stay away from putting yourself in situations where there’s a possibility for something to be misconstrued or something to be taken the wrong way.”
Roberson, in fact, consistently turns conversations back to his daughters. One, Xanelle, 15, lives with her mother in Canada. Brooklynn, the 13-year-old, is in Houston with Roberson and Arenas, her mom and dad.
“Things happen in life, but it’s what you do to make it right,” he says. “And I try my best to do everything to make it right. And that’s live a good life, not get myself into trouble, be a good role model for my family.
“Growing up as a kid, my dad was incarcerated for a lot of my youth, so I didn’t have that dad to go out and play backyard baseball or watch you play football,” he said. “So I always said when I was to have kids, make sure that I’m there for them…
“And I think that situation kind of humbled me to the point where I know right from wrong, but it’s the choices that I’m going to make that are going to be the difference. It was a wake-up call.
“I wish it would have never happened but it definitely has carved the person that I am today, I had to to put on my big boy shoes and own it, because it wasn’t going to go away,” he said. “If I look at my life right now, I have a beautiful home, I have a great job. I have my daughters – I just came in from Brooklyn’s game where they won the championship – I can’t hold a conversation with anybody without talking about the goodness of them. I’ve got a great loving fiancee that, whenever I, you know, step out of line or if I’m being too hard of a dad, she calms me down. She’s the yin to my yang. So coming out of college, if I said I would be where I’m at right now, I couldn’t believe it.”
He talks on the phone about once a year to Snyder, he says, just catching up. The two met and sat down to talk through a lot of things a few years ago when they happened to be at the same event in Houston, Snyder said, and he could see and hear for himself.
So when the phone rang and Roberson was at a business meeting, he initially couldn’t take it, figuring he’d call the coach back the next day to visit awhile. Then Snyder called again, and so he knew something was up.
He came back once to catch a K-State game, along with former linebackers Terry Pierce and Josh Buhl. But this next time? That will feel like something far different.
“I’m grateful ,” he said. “And like I said, God has a plan. And he said that, hey, you did enough.”
“And I guess enough people looked at it that way,” he said. “Regardless of that situation. I was a great player for Kansas State and, and anybody that knows me or saw me play knows that, you know, when he was behind the helm, we got a chance.
“And I think that’s the reason why my name will be on the stadium for a lifetime.”