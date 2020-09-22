Kansas State soccer's October slate underwent a makeover Tuesday.
The team now will host TCU at Buser Family Park at 1 p.m. Oct. 25. The match initially was slated for Friday. But the Big 12 Conference announced its postponement Monday, citing the league's "match interruption guidelines," which require at least 14 players are available to compete; at least one of these 14 student-athletes must be a goalkeeper.
Because of the rescheduled match against TCU, another adjustment was made to the Wildcats' schedule that week: K-State's game at Baylor, originally set to be played Oct. 23, will move up a day. The match in Waco, Texas, now will kick off at 7 p.m. Oct 22.
Separately, another K-State home match's start time has been altered.
K-State now will host Oklahoma at 5 p.m. Oct. 16. The match originally was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. that day.
Tuesday's modifications are the latest revisions to K-State's 2020 schedule.
K-State also had its Sept. 11 opener versus Texas Tech postponed because of the match interruption guidelines. The delay stemmed from two Red Raider players testing positive for the coronavirus. Seven additional players were deemed close contacts and left Texas Tech below the Big 12's roster thresholds required to play a match.
The K-State/Texas Tech match has since been rescheduled for Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at Buser Family Park.
All K-State home matches will be limited to 25% fan capacity this season. Per a City of Manhattan ordinance and K-State University policy, fans must wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in order to enter the stadium. Spectators must continue wearing their face coverings while inside the facility. (Children 5 and under are exempt from the face covering policy.) Those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings will be required to don face shields instead.
Attendees must bring their own face coverings, as K-State will not provide them.