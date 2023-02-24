From left to right former K-State football players Tyler, Aaron and Kevin Lockett listen to remarks about recently installed tributes to the men at Rockin' K's Friday afternoon. Earlier this month, Aaron was given The Jet Award for his performance as a return man during the 2000 season.
A former Kansas State football great was given an honor more than 20 years in the making earlier this month.
Former wide receiver and return man Aaron Lockett was given the "Legendary Jet Award" for the year 2000.
The Jet Award, named after Nebraska Heisman Trophy winner Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers, has been given to the top return specialist in college football since 2011. Recently, the award has been retroactively awarded for performances that occurred prior to 2011.
Lockett, who's part of K-State football's most famous family, came to K-State during the Wildcats' magical 1998 season, one year following the graduation of his older brother and fellow K-State legend, Kevin.
Lockett was a second team All-American punt returner in 2000, amassing 22 returns for 501 yards, the best mark in the nation.
In his career, Lockett returned 54 punts for 845 yards, a 15.8 yard average. He also scored three touchdowns.
Lockett also returned 28 kickoffs for 709 yards (25.3 yards per return) and had one touchdown.
The Tulsa native ranks second in school history in career punt return yardage and third in career punt return yardage per attempt (15.8).
After his time in Manhattan, Lockett played two years in the NFL wit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers and three years in the Canadian Football League with the Ottawa Renegades and the British Columbia Lions.
Lockett has spent more than 15 years in the oil and gas industry and is the founder and owner of Next Page Sports, a full-service sports agency firm.
Lockett's nephew, Tyler, also won the Jet Award following the 2014 season. Another nephew, Sterling, is a redshirt freshman wide receiver for the Wildcats.