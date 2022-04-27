Kansas State recently released its official policy for student-athletes earning money on their name, image and likeness (NIL).
On June 30 of last year, NCAA Board of Directors voted to allow all student-athletes to profit off of their NIL for the first time in the sport’s history.
Since then, Wildcat athletes from a variety of sports have joined student-athletes from across the country in monetizing their popularity.
The policy, which is separated into seven different sections, was written with the guidance of Opendorse, a sports technology company that connects athletes with endorsements. They are also an NIL advisor for the university.
Examples of how student athletes may go about profiting on their NIL opportunities are outlined in the policy as well as areas that student-athletes are not allowed to explore including promoting businesses who deal with weapons, gambling or substances like alcohol, drugs or tobacco.
The policy also states that NIL work can’t violate the Kansas State Student Code of Conduct, the Student-Athlete Responsibility Statement or the Student-Athlete Code of Conduct. NIL also shouldn’t interfere with class attendance or academic services or team activities.
Student-athletes that receive need-based financial aid, including Pell Grants or loans, might be affected by money earned through NIL and international students are encouraged to receive guidance from the University’s International Student Center to make sure that there aren’t any potential immigration issues due to being compensated for NIL activities.
Two K-State NIL collectives were announced several weeks ago to help student-athletes broker deals with individuals and companies looking to work with them on a NIL basis.
One of the collectives, The Wildcats’ Den, officially launched April 20th, and the other, Wildcat NIL, recently covered the tuition of three K-State walk-on football players (freshman receiver Xavier Loyd, sophomore receiver Ty Bowman and senior punter Jack Blumer).
Here’s K-State’s official NIL policy in full:
1. GENERAL POLICY
Student-athletes at Kansas State University may earn compensation from the use of their name, image, or likeness (“NIL”) so long as such activities comply with this policy and do not exceed market value for the activity.
Kansas State student-athletes may not earn NIL related compensation provided in exchange for, or conditioned upon, their athletic performance or attendance at the University.
International student-athletes may obtain guidance from the University’s International Student Center to ensure there are no potential immigration issues should they engage in NIL activities for compensation.
Student-athletes that receive need-based financial aid, including Pell Grants or loans, should be aware their eligibility for such aid may be affected by compensation received from NIL activities. Student-athletes with questions regarding the impact of NIL activities on non-athletic financial aid may consult with the University’s Office of Student Financial Assistance.
Examples of how student-athletes may use their NIL (not an exhaustive list):
Promote their own business
Promote a corporate entity (e.g., brand ambassador, social media influencer)
Establish their own camp or clinic
Make an appearance at a location and receive compensation
Sign autographs and receive compensation
2. CONFLICTS
Student-athletes may not enter into a contract or other agreement with a third-party for NIL compensation if the NIL activity: 1. includes any Kansas State University or K-State Athletics logos or trademarks without having received prior written approval for use. 2. is conducted in any K-State Athletics facilities unless the facilities have been rented in the same manner as made available to the general public. 3. involves a commercial product or service that conflicts with NCAA, University, and/or K-State Athletics policy, including but not limited to:
Adult entertainment and/or pornography
Alcohol
Alternative or electronic nicotine product or delivery systems
Bars and nightclubs
Cannabis-related enterprises including dispensaries, grow suppliers, seed companies, etc.
Drug and/or alcohol paraphernalia
Casinos or other Gambling Services
Performance enhancing drugs
Recreational drugs
Sports Wagering
Tobacco and/or tobacco alternatives
Weapons
Violates the Kansas State University Student Code of Conduct.
Conflicts with the Student-Athlete Responsibility Statement contained in the Student-Athlete Handbook.
Violates the Student-Athlete Code of Conduct contained in the Student-Athlete Handbook.
Will interfere with class attendance or academic services. Kansas State University and K-State Student-Athlete Services policies for unexcused absences will apply.
Conflicts with team activities. Team activities include practices, competitions and other athletics department sponsored events including but not limited to fan days, Conference media days and other media opportunities. Head coaches may include additional team activity restrictions into their team rules.
Involves selling awards, apparel, or equipment provided to them by the University or Athletic Department.
Discredits the University or the Athletics Department or causes harm to its public reputation.
3. PROFESSIONAL SERVICE PROVIDERS /AGENTS
Student-athletes may secure representation from a professional service provider, such as an agent or lawyer, for NIL activities. Professional service providers cannot be employees of K-State Athletics, and must be registered with the Kansas Secretary of State as athlete agents as required by K.S.A. 44-1519 et seq.. Student-athletes are not permitted to secure representation for future professional athletic contract negotiations, as doing so may render them ineligible for NCAA competition.
4. DISCLOSURE
Student-athletes must disclose each agreement or NIL activity to the Compliance office using the NIL Disclosure form available in ARMS. In addition, student-athletes must disclose any agreement for representation (e.g. with an agent, lawyer, etc.) in assisting them in securing NIL opportunities. Disclosure must occur within 3 days after the agreement entering into the contract.
5. EDUCATION
Kansas State University and K-State Athletics, Inc. are committed to providing education to student-athletes, staff, and third parties related to NIL activities. Education may include: financial literacy and debt management, time management, budgeting, brand building, prohibited activities, disclosure requirements, etc.
6. POLICY ADHERENCE
Student-athletes that do not comply with this Policy may face NCAA eligibility issues if their activity is determined to be an extra benefit, inducement or is otherwise in violation of NCAA bylaws. In addition, student-athletes are subject to discipline at the discretion of the Athletics Director including scholarship reductions and/or cancellation.
7. CHANGES TO POLICY
This policy is subject to revision without prior notice at the sole discretion of the University and Athletic Department. Student-athletes will be notified via Teamworks when a policy revision occurs.