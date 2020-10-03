At this point, the abnormal now is a regular occurrence when Kansas State’s special teams unit trots onto the field.
The Wildcats have long been known for having an exemplary special teams unit, with the likes of Darren Sproles and Tyler Lockett returning for scores and Martin Gramatica splitting the confines within the confines of Bill Snyder Family Stadium. More recently, Joshua Youngblood was an All-American kick returner 2019 as a freshman last season.
But one would be hard pressed to find a stretch quite like the one this Kansas State unit is on right now.
For the third straight game, Kansas State unit blocked a punt deep inside an opponent’s territory. For the third straight game, Kansas State scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession. For the second straight game, the block played a major role in a K-State win, this time a 31-21 effort over Texas Tech in Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The blocked punts essentially have resulted in 21 extra points for the Wildcats. Through three games, Kansas State’s point differential is plus-nine. Every stolen opportunity has been crucial.
“I’ve never been a part of that, three straight games blocking a punt,” head coach Chris Klieman said after Saturday’s win. “That’s remarkable.”
The most notable aspect of the stat: All three blocks have come from different players, with Will Jones II blocking a punt against Arkansas State and AJ Parker blocking a punt against Oklahoma. On Saturday, it was Derek Bowman who flashed off the edge to stuff the ball off Texas Tech punter Austin Mcnamara’s foot. The block gave the Wildcats possession at the Red Raiders’ 16-yard line with 9:50 to go in the first quarter.
“It’s a credit to our players,” Klieman said. “They lock in on the schemes the coaches design and do a phenomenal job of saying, ‘It may not be me that gets free this week. It may be somebody else.’”
Three plays after Bowman’s block, quarterback Skylar Thompson found tight end Briley Moore for a 12-yard touchdown pass to give Kansas State its first lead of the game.
“That just gives us life,” running back Deuce Vaughn said. “With the preparation that special teams puts in throughout the week, we’re surprised when we don’t block the punt on Saturday, because the preparation Monday through Friday is just unbelievable.”
Meanwhile, Texas Tech’s special teams suffered. To go along with the blocked punt, Tech kicker Trey Wolff missed two field goals in the first half. The result was the Red Raiders’ first scoreless first half since 2011.
The blocked punt grew in importance throughout the game, as Thompson exited with an injury and the Wildcats’ offense started to stall. The Red Raiders also started to find their rhythm offensively, even briefly overtaking K-State early in the fourth quarter.
So far this season, Kansas State’s errors on special teams have been few and far between. Blake Lynch missed two field goals in the Arkansas State game before drilling a clutch 50-yard attempt that ended up being a game-winner against Oklahoma.
The Wildcats also ran a strange fake field goal on their first drive of Saturday’s game, needing to make up 10 yards on fourth down. The attempt fell short, but set up the blocked punt.
Even with all of its success, K-State is without arguably its best special teams player in Youngblood, who missed Saturday’s game. Youngblood only has played in one game so far this season, tallying one carry for 3 yards against Oklahoma.
However, Klieman and the rest of the Wildcats gladly will take the effort already present in the special teams unit. It’s the first time a team has blocked a punt in its first consecutive three games since Memphis accomplished the feat in 2012. The performances have played as big a role as any position group in K-State jumping out to a 2-1 record heading into next week’s game at TCU.
“We have to play exceptional special teams and we have to play really good on defense because we’re going to grind out games,” Klieman said. “That’s what this league is about. They’re four quarter games and you have to find ways to minimize mistakes — we didn’t turn the ball over again today, which is positive — and made a play on special teams, which usually leads to success.”