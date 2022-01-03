HOUSTON — After six seasons, 35 appearances and countless hours of work put in on and off the field, Tuesday night’s Texas Bowl represents Skylar Thompson’s final opportunity to suit up for Kansas State. As numerous players across the country depart their teams before bowl games to focus on preparing for the NFL, Thompson wouldn’t miss the Texas Bowl for the world.
“Absolutely not,” Thompson said in a post-practice interview Sunday, responding to a question about whether he had considered opting out of the matchup versus LSU. “That never, never crossed my mind. In a million years, it never would have.”
That’s because, believe it or not, Thompson said he views this game as ”the most meaningful” of his career. After taking the field the past five seasons — the last three as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback, undisputed leader and face of the program — Thompson couldn’t be happier to end his time as a collegian tussling with the Tigers, a powerhouse SEC program two years removed from a national championship.
“Just my entire career here coming to an end in a very, very good atmosphere, very good game against a very good opponent, I’m very excited, very excited for the opportunity,” he said.
What’s more, Thompson said he feels “the healthiest I’ve felt in a very long time.” He’s battled injuries throughout his K-State tenure, including two this season. The latest came in the home finale against Baylor, which prevented him from playing the following week at Texas.
Yet Thompson said his body is only one aspect of his improved health. The past month allowed his mind time to reset and refocus, too.
“I just feel mentally in a good spot, just knowing I’ve given it everything — every ounce of myself to this program, and this university,” he said. “I’m just trying to focus on the little things and enjoy the little moments in this process, because I know it’s coming to an end.”
His coaches are excited he’ll be good to go Tuesday, especially given the uncertainty about Thompson’s status after the Baylor game ended.
“As we got back in the middle of December, I think it was still a little bit in question, and then we just saw him grow so much right before Christmas that we felt pretty comfortable with his health,” head coach Chris Klieman said Sunday. “And then watching him this week, he's been really sharp and moving around, I think, as well as he's moved around all season.”
The Texas Bowl is the last official game of the postseason, other than next week’s all-SEC College Football Playoff national title game between Alabama and Georgia. Klieman acknowledged that the Texas Bowl’s late date certainly helped Thompson, giving him extra time to continue to recover. If the game had been last week, Klieman said Thompson still could have played. But at full strength? Not likely, Klieman said.
“But given another week to get timing and stuff, I think that has really helped him,” Klieman said. “I’ve just been watching him spin it last few days with with Malik (Knowles) and Phillip (Brooks) at full speed and Landry (Weber) at full speed and some of our tight ends. It's been fun to see us just click a little bit more. I'm excited to see what he can do.”
Collin Klein, the quarterbacks coach who is serving as the interim offensive coordinator following Courtney Messingham’s dismissal, said he didn’t have enough time in the day to describe how much Thompson has meant to him — and to K-State’s football program.
“He's a phenomenal young man,” Klein said. “His maturity, his toughness, his consistency, — working with him every day, he has impacted me as much as I hope I've impacted him. He's a special one.”
After the injury against Baylor, his subsequent absence versus Texas and the long wait until the Texas Bowl, Thompson said he has had more free time on his hands than he knew what to do with. If nothing else, it gave him a chance to look back.
Back to the day he signed his letter of intent with the Wildcats. Back on the past six seasons in the program. Back on the highs and lows as his time as a starter.
Above all, what he’ll remember most has nothing to do with wins and losses.
It’s about the lessons he’s learned, and that he’ll carry with him, the rest of his life.
“I know whenever my time is done playing football that I'm prepared to be successful in life by what this game has taught me and what this university has taught me and this program taught me,” he said. “Ultimately, when I was an 18-year-old signing my letter of intent to come here, that's what I wanted to get out of it: I wanted to have a great football experience, I wanted to meet great people and I wanted to be prepared for life after football. This university has done all of that for me."
In his collegiate finale, there’s only one outcome Thompson will accept Tuesday.
“I came down here to win,” he said. “We came down here to win. That’s our main focus, and all the extra stuff — all the rest of it — will take care of itself once the game is over.”