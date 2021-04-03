After winning Game 2 on Friday following a loss in the opener Thursday, Kansas State baseball put itself in position to pull off a series upset over No. 3 Texas Tech.
To do so, the Wildcats needed a strong performance from starting pitcher Connor McCullough on Saturday — and they got it. The bats also came to life for the Wildcats, as they blasted four home runs (as part of their 10 hits overall).
All the pieces came together for a 10-4 win over the Red Raiders in the rubber game of the series at Tointon Family Stadium.
The Wildcats (15-11, 2-4 Big 12) got on the board in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead. Nick Goodwin hit a two-run home run to left field, and then Chris Ceballos followed two at-bats later with a line drive home run to left field for a three-run first inning for the hosts.
“It was important (to get the early lead),” Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes said. “I wanted to continue with the momentum we had yesterday. We talked about it in our team meeting: We wanted to get a strong start and get into their bullpen. Any time you can run a starter out in the first inning in this league, you are doing some good stuff offensively.”
McCullough, who bounced back with a stellar performance after two shaky outings, pitched seven innings and allowed six hits. He struck out seven and gave up four earned runs.
“My last two outings have not been real sharp,” he said. “Tonight I just kind of relaxed. It worked out. I just let my stuff work, and the defense played really well, too.”
McCullough was happy to be a difference maker in an important game for the team this season, and for the program as a whole.
“I knew coming into the game we wanted this (win) bad,” McCullough said. “I tried to really focus. I worked all week on off-speed (pitch) which hasn’t been great the last couple outings. We are going to celebrate this for sure.”
Hughes praised McCullough's efforts Saturday.
“We needed a quality start from Connor,” Hughes said. “It allowed us to build a lead. He is a strike-throwing machine. He was awesome today. It gave our offense a chance to settle in and play with a lead, which is a nice thing. We played from behind the last two days."
Texas Tech (20-6, 3-3) put a dent in the lead in the fourth inning with a double down the right-field line that brought in two runs.
It did not take much time for K-State to regain its distance on the scoreboard. The Wildcats loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ceballos drew a walk to score Dom Hughes. Zach Kokoska grounded out to second base, which scored Goodwin. And then Cameron Thompson brought in the runners on second and third with a home run that sailed over the wall in right-center field.
Hughes said it was monstrous for the Wildcats to give themselves some breathing room after the Red Raiders trimmed the lead to 3-2.
“It gave (Texas Tech) a little life,” Hughes said. “When you can go five spot after cutting it to one, it is demoralizing. We have been on the other end of that. That is what good teams do. You are relentless, and you keep expanding the lead. No lead is big enough with the offense that we faced this weekend. To be able to answer and take the momentum out of their dugout and throw it back in ours, that was a critical inning.”
The big inning gave the Wildcats an 8-2 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Texas Tech launched a two-run homer.
The Wildcats responded in the bottom half of the seventh: Dylan Phillips lifted a ball over the to center field wall for another home run for the Wildcats. And Cameron Uselton brought in a run with a single.
“Congratulations to our guys for staying with it mentally,” Hughes said. “Guys like Cam Thompson and Ceballos, they just stay in the right frame of mind. They get caught up in the process and not the results. The results start coming to them, and it is infectious up and down your lineup when you start swinging the bats the right way.”
The win not only gave the Wildcats a series victory over the Red Raiders, but it marked the first time in program history K-State captured a series at home versus a top-five foe.
“It is a defining weekend for our program, I do believe that,” Hughes said. “When you are trying to get back to the winning ways — when I am talking about culture — you have to beat really good people. This is one of the best leagues, if not the best in the country. You've got to play well at home, too. ... We dug ourselves in a hole last weekend. I have been preaching all week, 'What better way to get back on track in this league than by winning a series against No. 3 team in the country?' Congratulations to our guys. I am very happy for our team and grateful to be their coach.”