ARLINGTON, Texas — Kansas State quarterback Will Howard finds himself in an awkward position coming into his senior season.
After helping guide the Wildcats to their third Big 12 championship in school history last season while putting up career-best numbers, the Downington, Pennsylvania, native was on the outside looking in when the media’s Preseason All-Big 12 team was released earlier this summer.
Instead, it was Kansas junior quarterback Jalon Daniels that earned both first team honors and Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, which is something Howard definitely took note of, even though when he was asked about it by the media, he jokingly acted like he had no idea before respectfully brushing it off entirely.
“I try not to feed into that stuff too much,” Howard said. “Obviously I try to take everything as motivation, but it’s preseason stuff. What really matters is what happens on the field. (Daniels) is a phenomenal player, so it’s well deserved. What really matters is what happens on Saturdays.”
But Howard is no stranger to having to prove himself.
After being forced into action as a backup for the third-straight season, Howard firmly took hold of the starting spot when Adrian Martinez went down with injury and looked electric, throwing for 1,633 yards and 15 touchdowns with just four interceptions on 119-of-199 passing, while also rushing for three touchdowns.
The 6-foot-5, 242-pound signal caller was played major minutes early in his career as both a true freshman and sophomore when former Wildcat star quarterback and current backup for the Miami Dolphins Skylar Thompson went down with an injury.
He was thrown into some impossible situations and struggled. Some questioned prior to the 2022 season if he’d be better off transitioning to tight end. Fans on social media were particularly unkind.
Coaches brought in Martinez last season partially because they didn’t know if Howard was ready to carry the mantle held by Thompson and countless others before him. He could’ve chosen to transfer to a place where he was given the starting job, but he stayed.
Through all of those experiences, he wasn’t deterred.
When Martinez went down at TCU, Howard was ready and probably would’ve led K-State to a victory over a top-10 team on the road if he didn’t run into injury trouble of his own at the beginning of the second half. Despite the loss, the opposing sideline took note of how well he performed and how easy he made it all look.
“Just his calmness, I think, was probably the most impressive thing for me,” Horned Frog head coach Sonny Dykes said. “I mean, he walks in the game and starts performing like a guy that’s been a four-year starter. He’s got great size, he can make throws, he moves better than you think, he’s got all the stuff and the talents there, but I think more than anything else, it’s just the confidence in his ability to execute the offense.”
After his performance at TCU, there was no looking back for K-State, Howard was their guy.
“It was so fun to watch the process of last year,” offensive coordinator Collin Klein said in the spring. “(Howard) is everything that you want out of that leader and trigger-man. He’s so stable, he’s so confident, he’s so consistent, but then it was great being able to watch him as he grew and took more of a role in everything.”
Now, for the first time since arriving in Manhattan, Howard will go into the season with the starting job in hand, allowing him to experience the pressures and advantages that come with it.
“When you’re the backup, you try to say that you’re going to prepare like you’re the starter,” Howard said. “But when you’re actually that guy, it’s a lot different. Going out there and being able to have timing with the receivers, getting all the reps with the ones, having the offense more tailored to my strengths rather than playing in an offense that was built around somebody else, it does a ton. Just in terms of my confidence going into this year, it’s night and day from where it was last year.”
Confidence has been a major buzzword when you ask other teammates, coaches or the Howard himself, but it’s not just coachspeak. Even in conversation, he’s measured and thoughtful, but also very self-assured.
“Confidence, belief. Those are the two things I think of when I think of Will Howard,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “He’s always weathered the storm. He always bet on himself and believed in himself. Most importantly, I would tell you as we come into fall camp, the whole football team believes in Will Howard. The whole football team knows that you can win a Big 12 Championship with Will Howard at quarterback. ... He’s leaner this year. He’s stronger. …We’re going to see Will Howard’s best year this year without question.”
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown saw Howard as an just-turned 19-year-old true freshman in 2020. Howard threw three interceptions that day in a 27-point loss to the Mountaineers, the start of a five-game losing streak to end that season.
Two seasons later, it was a very different story as K-State beat West Virginia 48-31 with Howard leading with the way with almost 300 yards, two touchdowns and just one interception.
Brown marveled at his growth and is hopeful that his resolve can be used as an example for his team and athletes everywhere.
“Patience is a virtue,” Brown said. “If things don’t go exactly the way you want them to go, well guess what, go to work, get better and be prepared for your next opportunity. … I thought he played as good as any quarterback in our league at the end of last year. I’m really surprised that more people aren’t talking about him. He’s got the size, he’s athletic, he can run, he’s really smart, and his arm, that’s one of the strongest arms in our league and he makes all the throws. And he won a conference championship. I think really highly of him.”
All signs point to this still being the very begininng of Howard’s potential. The senior only got to play in half of K-State’s games last season and poised by his success, the senior ready to prove himself once again.
“I’ve felt like I’ve always had this inside of me,” Howard said. “But now that I have a whole year ahead of me, I’m looking forward to competing with this confidence.”