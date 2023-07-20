11282022-mer-spt-kstatefb-4
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to pass during the Wildcats’ 47-27 Big 12 Conference win over Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kansas State quarterback Will Howard finds himself in an awkward position coming into his senior season.

After helping guide the Wildcats to their third Big 12 championship in school history last season while putting up career-best numbers, the Downington, Pennsylvania, native was on the outside looking in when the media’s Preseason All-Big 12 team was released earlier this summer.

