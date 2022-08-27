The intrigue of new Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez lies in the unknown.
The hopeful will see the senior Nebraska transfer’s tremendous skill set, his break away speed, big arm and razor sharp intellect.
The pessimists will see the last four seasons of mediocre to poor Husker football, led by Martinez who struggled mightily at times with taking care of the ball.
Wildcat head coach Chris Klieman and offensive coordinator Collin Klein definitely count themselves on the more optimistic end of the spectrum, but they’re not blinded by Martinez’s potential.
“He is very aggressive, right?” Klein said. “And he can make every throw on the field. He’s an electric athlete, and my biggest message to him on that is you cannot play quarterback and be scared to make a mistake. You can’t think like that, you know? But you can think of, ‘Hey, how do I manage the football game? How do I make smart decisions?’ You’ve got to let the system and the machine do its work, trust your teammates and understand that you don’t need to force anything. I think we’ve made strides in that area.”
Martinez has 30 career interceptions, 10 of which came last season. He’s also put the ball on the ground 34 times in his career. Of those 34 fumbles, 18 were lost, including three last season.
It’s that legacy that Martinez is focusing on leaving behind him as he heads into his final season of college football.
“I think it’s all about playing within myself,” Martinez said. “Some of those plays will happen naturally and other times, you need to let the offense work and that’s where Coach Klein is gonna have to trust me and I’m gonna have to trust him. Let the machine work. Let our other playmakers, I mean, we have all those guys, I don’t need to make every play. So having that mindset and still maintaining that aggressive technique (is important).”
The coaches trust Martinez. He wouldn’t be the starter headed into the season opener versus South Dakota if they didn’t. Through the spring and fall camp, he’s established himself among the staff and his teammates. He was voted as one of six team captains last week, despite only being on campus for less than six months.
“Part of it is the position and part of it is is the demeanor of Adrian and the personality of Adrian,” Klieman said. “He’s a very engaging person. He’s a very positive guy, very mature. And just the way he built bonds with all sorts of different positions, you know, not just on the offensive side but the defensive side, and he deserved it. He earned the right from his peers and I’m excited for him because I know he’s finally comfortable at Kansas State and knows he has high expectations and knows he has a lot of people around him that can help.”
He was a team captain at Nebraska as well — for multiple years in fact. His ability to lead is not in question.
Neither are his practice performances. Martinez has drawn raves from players and coaches on both sides of the ball since he fully recovered from offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder. So far, he’s been the real deal.
“Everyone talks about his running ability, but he can throw that thing,” senior linebacker Daniel Green said. “He’s really good throwing the ball. He’s good at looking us off because he knows a lot of times where we’re playing his eyes and he’ll look us off and we won’t know where he’s going with the ball. That’s a vet move. You see people in the NFL do that type of stuff, play with people’s eyes and come back to stuff.”
And Martinez hasn’t been facing the Wildcat defense second and third-stringers in practice, either. Klieman has made sure to put him up against the best K-State’s defense has to offer and, as fall camp has gone on, his comfort, both with K-State’s playbook as well as his fellow teammates, has continued to increase.
“(Martinez) is doing a lot of good things (in practice when we’re going) good-on-good,” Klieman said. “He’s having to go against the first team defense. And has he made mistakes? You bet. He’s owned the mistakes. He’s learning from the mistakes and it’s going to take some game reps as well as him getting more comfortable with how Coach Klein calls (the game).Those two are on the same page. But I think it’s going to take some repetition in games, but I see him playing so fast, and so much faster from practice one to practice four to practice eight to practice, now, 14 or 15. He’s getting more comfortable. He has all the talent in the world and we’re excited to cut him loose. He’s gonna make plays, I know that.”
For Martinez, it’s all about focusing on the now. He’s not in Lincoln anymore. His goals for this season don’t involve only on-field performance. He’s getting at least one more chance to play football and he’s grateful.
“I just want to be consistent and show up every day and have a sense of gratitude,” Martinez said. “I think it’s really easy to lose that. We are really blessed to be here. I’m really blessed to have this opportunity and you can get caught up in all the mumbo-jumbo or the media hype, whatever it is, but, shoot, I’ve got a chance to play football today. I got a chance to run at this great facility. I have great resources. There’s so many positives here that you can take for granted. So I wanted to make sure I enjoyed all that while I can.”