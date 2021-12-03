In this file photo from 2019, Willie the Wildcat points at a fan in the crowd after a men’s basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Bramlage Coliseum. Per the latest NCAA data, K-State has eight programs that boast the best graduation rate in the Big 12 in their respective sports.
Kansas State’s student-athletes flexed their academic muscles in the latest edition of the NCAA’s graduation rate data.
Eight programs at K-State own the best graduation rates in the Big 12 in their respective sports, while the Wildcats’ all-sport graduation rate of 92% is tied for the best mark in school history.
The K-State’s women’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball programs led the Big 12 with perfect 100% graduation marks. The football team’s 72% rate, as well as the rowing program’s 81%, also were tops in the conference.
As a department, K-State ranked third among the Big 12’s 10 current members with an overall graduation rate of 92%; only Baylor and Iowa State recorded higher all-sport marks.
The newest graduation rate data is from the 2014 cohort. Across the NCAA’s three divisions (I, II and III), rates have climbed to 90%, up from 74% in 2002.
Colleges and universities are required, by NCAA legislation and federal law (the Student Right-to-Know act from 1990), to report student graduation rates. Institutions that offer athletics aid also are required to report data about their student-athletes. The NCAA acquires student-athlete graduation rate data from the Department of Education’s Integrated Post-Secondary Data System Graduation Rate Survey (IPEDS-GRS).
The student-athlete graduation rate is calculated based on IPEDS-GRS — the methodology the U.S. Department of Education requires — and uses the proportion of first-year, full-time student-athletes who entered a school on athletics aid and graduated from that institution within six years. This federal rate does not account for students who transfer from their original institution and graduate elsewhere. Those students are considered non-graduates at both the college they left and the one from which they eventually graduate.