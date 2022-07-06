A league-high six Kansas State football players made the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team Wednesday while junior defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah won the preseason Defensive Player of the Year award.
Junior running back Deuce Vaughn, junior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe and senior punt/kick returner Malik Knowles made the offensive team. Anudike-Uzomah, senior linebacker Daniel Green and senior defensive back Julius Brents received defensive team honors.
The list — which was voted on by the media — included more Wildcats than players from any other school. Defending conference champion Baylor put five players on the All-Big 12 Team, and West Virginia and Iowa State each had four. It was also the most K-State players to make the team since at least 2000.
Anudike-Uzomah earned his preseason recognition after an All-American season in 2021 in which he collected 51 total tackles, including 14.5 for a loss and 11 sacks while forcing a school record tying six fumbles. He is the first Wildcat to be named a preseason player of the year since Darren Sproles won the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year award in 2004.
Vaughn was one of only two unanimous picks to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team thanks to last year’s campaign in which he went off for 1,468 yards rushing and 18 rushing touchdowns last season, as well as 468 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
Knowles earned All-America recognition last season as a kick returner with two touchdowns and an average of 33.1 yards per return. He is tied for fourth in school history and second nationally among active players with three career kickoff return touchdowns.
After starting in all 13 games at left tackle as a sophomore in 2021, Beebe was the first Wildcat underclassman to earn postseason First Team All-Big 12 honors since Dalton Risner did it in 2016.
Green led K-State with 89 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 2021, which brought him honorable mention all-conference recognition. He averaged 5.3 tackles per game, which was good for 18th in the country and fourth in the Big 12.
A transfer from Iowa, Brents was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 pick in his first season with the Wildcats. He racked up 49 total tackles --- including three for a loss --- along with an interception and two pass breakups in 13 games.
Texas's junior running back Bijan Robinson was the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Oklahoma's junior UCF-transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel earned Preseason Newcomer of the Year award.
2022 Preseason All Big-12 Offensive Team
Spencer Sanders, quarterback, Oklahoma State
Deuce Vaughn, running back, Kansas State (unanimous)
Bijan Robinson, running back, Texas (unanimous)
Jared Rus, full back, Iowa State
Xavier Hutchinson, wide receiver, Iowa State
Quentin Johnston, wide receiver, TCU
Xavier Worthy, wide receiver, Texas
Ben Sims, tight end, Baylor
Connor Galvin, offensive lineman, Baylor
Jacob Gall, offensive lineman, Baylor
Trevor Downing, offensive lineman, Iowa State
Cooper Beebe, offensive lineman, Kansas State
Zach Frazier, offensive lineman, West Virginia
Casey Legg, place kicker, West Virginia
Malik Knowles, punt/kick returner, Kansas State
2022 Preseason All Big-12 Defensive Team
Siaki Ika, defensive lineman, Baylor
Will McDonald IV, defensive lineman, Iowa State
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, defensive lineman, Kansas State
Collin Oliver, defensive lineman, Oklahoma State
Dante Stills, defensive lineman, West Virginia
Dillon Doyle, linebacker, Baylor
Daniel Green, linebacker, Kansas State
DeMarvion Overshown, linebacker, Texas
Kenny Logan Jr., defensive back, Kansas
Julius Brents, defensive back, Kansas State
Jason Taylor II, defensive back, Oklahoma State
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, defensive back, TCU
Charles Woods, defensive back, West Virginia
Michael Turk, punter, Oklahoma